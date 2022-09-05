Support Local Journalism

Ralph Edward Stephens 11/14/1925 - 9/4/2022 Ralph Edward Stephens, 96, passed away September 4, 2022, in Dingle, Idaho. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho, November 14, 1925, to George Edward and Emma Ruth Ipsen Stephens. He grew up in Bennington, Idaho.

Ralph married Geraldine Jenkins November 7, 1950, in the Logan LDS Temple. They had three daughters, Jeanette, Laurie, and Diane. Jerrie passed away in 2001. Ralph then married DeeAnn Thiemann Linford May 22, 2004, and added three stepdaughters, Tawna, Amber, and Darcy to his family.

