Ralph Edward Stephens 11/14/1925 - 9/4/2022 Ralph Edward Stephens, 96, passed away September 4, 2022, in Dingle, Idaho. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho, November 14, 1925, to George Edward and Emma Ruth Ipsen Stephens. He grew up in Bennington, Idaho.
Ralph married Geraldine Jenkins November 7, 1950, in the Logan LDS Temple. They had three daughters, Jeanette, Laurie, and Diane. Jerrie passed away in 2001. Ralph then married DeeAnn Thiemann Linford May 22, 2004, and added three stepdaughters, Tawna, Amber, and Darcy to his family.
Ralph worked for the Pacific Fruit Express, helped build a power line from Preston to Liberty, laid pipeline in Grace, built houses, and worked for the Forest Service. Then he worked for Mountain States Telephone Company for 32 years and retired in 1982. Having grown up on a farm, he learned the value of hard work. He built a cabin in the forest in Bennington at land he called Paradise. He was active in the community as President of the Rainbow Rod and Gun Club, Director of the Montpelier Irrigation Company, and served on the Montpelier Planning and Zoning Committee. Ralph loved hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, riding horses, and telling stories. He loved to make people laugh and always remembered their names.
Ralph was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many positions including Ward Clerk in Bennington (set apart by Marion G. Romney), Elders Quorum Presidency, Financial Clerk, Stake Financial Auditor, High Priest Secretary, Ward Teacher, Webelo scout leader, and he served an 18-month mission taking care of the Bishops' storehouse along with DeeAnn.
Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Jerrie, siblings Ray, Don (Geneva), Georgia, Arlene (Joe) Schoener, Carma (Harvey) Saunders, and Nina (Grant) Sorenson, and by son-in-law Ken Smith. He is survived by his wife, DeeAnn, daughters Jeanette (Donald), Laurie (Ken), and Diane (Scott), grandchildren Stephen and Heidi. He is also survived by stepdaughters Tawna (Chris), Amber (Mark), and Darcy, step grandchildren Trevor (Ashley), Tiese (Jonathon), Cadence, Charles, Ruthy (Garrett) and David (Sara). Also step great grandchildren Gauge, Justin, Boyd and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho Friday, September 9th from 6 to 8 PM. There will be a visitation at 10:30 Saturday, September 10th at Montpelier cemetery followed by a graveside service at 11;00 am