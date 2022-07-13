Renee (Crookston) Spencer 8/27/1947 - 7/11/2022 Renee Crookston Spencer, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1947, in Logan, Utah to George Warren and Virginia (Sjoblom) Crookston.
Renee graduated from Logan High School in 1965. She was married to Dennis Herbert Spencer in Logan, Utah from 1965-2007. They had seven children together.
Renee enjoyed nature and the serenity which comes with being in the mountains. She adored spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite activity with them was to have craft days and Grandma Camp. Planning parties and reunions for her family brought her the greatest joy and happiness. She worked various jobs throughout her life including, Postmaster in Dingle, Idaho for 10 years, and co-owner of Spencer's Windows and Doors. She loved to do genealogy and family history work. She served in many callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of LatterDay Saints, including Relief Society President, Homemaking Leader, Teacher, Cub Scout Leader, Activity Days Leader, and many others. She delighted in creating newsletters for family and the Relief Society sisters. She loved to get to know new people and serve others in any way. She continuously sought out higher education via Institute classes and expanding her knowledge in other various ways. She loved to serve in the temple and attended as often as she could.
Renee later was married to Barton Charles Genta in Pocatello, Idaho from 2008-2017.
She was preceded in death by both parents; grandchildren Katelyn Alexis Spencer; Michael Guy Neilsen; great-grandchildren Casey Kallen Foster and Mahala Renee Foster.
She is survived by her children, Peggy (Wade) Lloyd; Ryan (Sheila); Bryce (Tina); Colby (Beatriz); Tyson (Angela); Weylin; Cheryl (Matthew) Smith; 27 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; Siblings Gary (Ilene) Crookston; Boyd (Janice) Crookston; Floyd (Tami) Crookston; and Kristy (Scott) Poulsen.
Services will be on Saturday July 16, 2022. Viewing will be at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay St, Montpelier Idaho from 2:30-3:30 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Paris Idaho Cemetery at 4:30 pm.