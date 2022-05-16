Richard C. Hobson 6/30/1942 - 5/14/2022 Richard C. Hobson was born on June 30, 1942 to George T. Hobson and Gladys Avery Hobson in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. He was raised on the ranch alongside his 4 siblings just outside of Lava Hot Springs on Dempsey Creek. As a child and young man he enjoyed the simple life, working and playing alongside his folks and siblings on their ranch. He graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1960 even though he failed his choir class for refusing to utter a sound or move his lips.
Richard met The Love of His Life Mary in 1975 and they have now been married for 46 years. In his earlier years he was married to Joy Hobson and they had 4 children together creating he and Mary's family of 10 children. He worked at Monsanto for 33 years until he retired in 2005. He made cherished memories and lifelong friendships with all his co-workers and travel partners. One thing for sure about him was that once he made a real friend in anyone, they would know forever that he respected & cared for them unconditionally. It was with this same regard he allowed others to live their lives with complete acceptance. Everyone knew that they were perfect in his eyes exactly as they were without a single expectation of needing to be any different.
Richard loved both the outdoors and his family with extreme passion. He spent a lot of time in the mountains as a young boy and as he grew older, he did the same with his beloved wife Mary and all of his kids. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking & camping but one of our most cherished gifts from him was his love for dutch oven cooking. Not only was he incredible with a dutch oven, he loved every minute of every opportunity he had to cook over a fire for everyone at family reunions, camping trips and the most incredible block party he orchestrated beginning more than 20 years ago.
It was very common for Richard to be spotted handling the neighbor's garbage, shoveling sidewalks and doing their yard work as he very quietly served everyone he came in contact with. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, he simply made time for everyone he loved and we all knew he cherished each moment. For many years he helped Mary prepare for the infamous Snowball Dance which was an annual fundraiser for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. He spent countless hours donating his time for this each year doing any number of things required for it to be a success. One thing we will never forget is the hand-crafted bench he would build every year for The Snowball Dance, Family Reunions and anyone else who wanted him to build one for them. This was something he loved doing as he watched the joy on the faces of those who were lucky enough to take one home.
Richard was a very a special man who quietly displayed incredible character and commitment for as long as he was living. He was humble and selfless in all of his doings and taught us all transformative lessons that we can only hope to emulate. He was truly the once in a lifetime kind of man who we were so blessed to know and love. If you knew him you loved him and if you didn't happen to know him you certainly wish you had.
We will love, cherish and miss him forever!
Richard was preceded in death by his parents George & Gladys Hobson, His brothers Jerry & DeRay Hobson, His son Vaughn Bloxham and his grandson Jake Bloxham.
He is survived by his wife Mary Hobson, his children Mike Hobson; Val Jean & Michelle Hobson; Lyle & Lisa Bloxham:, Kenny & Colleen Lloyd; Kurt & Kelli Bloxham; Kurt & Patty Campbell; Dick & Barbara Guthrie; Dylan & Marilee Johnson, Shauna Hobson-Stewart, and sisters & husbands Dwayne & Darlene James & Bob & DeAnne Wilkins.
Richard was the proud grandfather of 74 grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.