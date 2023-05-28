Support Local Journalism

Richard Thomas Small July 17, 1927 - May 26, 2023 Richard Thomas Small (95) was born in Boise, Idaho to Robert Eli and Minnie Ethel Grisham Small on July 17, 1927, and passed quietly, surrounded by family, at his son's home in Rigby, Idaho. He was the youngest, and last surviving child of the family. He had three brothers: Earnest, Earl, and Robert and two sisters, Mildred, and Mary.

He grew up in Boise, Idaho during the Great Depression and learned the value of hard work and thriftiness. He worked endless hours on the family farm near 5-Mile Road and helped hand milk fifty cows night and morning. If you shook his hand, you could feel his powerful grip, which he claimed came from those years of milking cows. He had many great memories as a young man playing baseball, riding horses and pranking friends, family, and teachers.


