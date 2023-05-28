...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Beginning as early as Tuesday and persisting through Friday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet (1443 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Richard Thomas Small July 17, 1927 - May 26, 2023 Richard Thomas Small (95) was born in Boise, Idaho to Robert Eli and Minnie Ethel Grisham Small on July 17, 1927, and passed quietly, surrounded by family, at his son's home in Rigby, Idaho. He was the youngest, and last surviving child of the family. He had three brothers: Earnest, Earl, and Robert and two sisters, Mildred, and Mary.
He grew up in Boise, Idaho during the Great Depression and learned the value of hard work and thriftiness. He worked endless hours on the family farm near 5-Mile Road and helped hand milk fifty cows night and morning. If you shook his hand, you could feel his powerful grip, which he claimed came from those years of milking cows. He had many great memories as a young man playing baseball, riding horses and pranking friends, family, and teachers.
