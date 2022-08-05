Robert Allen COry 7/26/1951 - 8/3/2022 Robert Allen Cory was born on July 26th, 1951, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Robert Louis Cory and Rhea Lee Dimond. After battling cancer for ten months, he passed away peacefully in his home on August 3rd at the age of 71.
Robert grew up in Cokeville, and as a young boy, he helped out on his Grandpa Weldon Dimond's ranch and his Stepfather Wayne Larson's ranch. He graduated from High School in 1970 and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Alabama-Florida mission. Robert could talk with anyone- when you heard him talking to a total stranger, you would think they knew each other. After serving his mission, he did a lot of skiing and was on the National Ski Patrol for many years. He also played a lot of softball with several different teams. He was a bowler, went to many state and national tournaments, and did well. In his later life, he took up golfing and really enjoyed that. He also loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He really enjoyed his fishing trips to Alaska out on the ocean catching salmon, halibut, and ling cod. He served as an EMT on the Cokeville Ambulance service for many years and taught Total Safety Culture classes while working for the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked for the railroad for 32 years. Many people will also remember him announcing the Cokeville Panther football games on KVSI radio- he really enjoyed that.
He met his wife Susan when he was playing softball in Montpelier. They were married on March 11th, 1978, and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 13th, 1979.
He was preceded in death by his Stepfather, Wayne Larson, his mother, Rhea Lee Larson, his father, Robert Louis Cory, and his brother, John Larson.
He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Kasandra Loertscher, daughter Jennifer Dwinell, daughter Heather (Stephen) Joy, his son Jason (Amanda) Cory, and
daughter Melissa (Evan) Williams, as well as 16 grandchildren (8 boys and 8 girls) and a great-granddaughter due to be born in December. He is also survived by his brothers, Lee Cory, Dennis Larson, David Larson, and Jeff Larson.
Funeral Services will be Monday, August 8th at noon at the Cokeville LDS chapel, with viewing 2 hours prior. There will also be a viewing on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the Schwab Mathews mortuary in Montpelier, Idaho.