Robert Allen COry 7/26/1951 - 8/3/2022 Robert Allen Cory was born on July 26th, 1951, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Robert Louis Cory and Rhea Lee Dimond. After battling cancer for ten months, he passed away peacefully in his home on August 3rd at the age of 71.

Robert grew up in Cokeville, and as a young boy, he helped out on his Grandpa Weldon Dimond's ranch and his Stepfather Wayne Larson's ranch. He graduated from High School in 1970 and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Alabama-Florida mission. Robert could talk with anyone- when you heard him talking to a total stranger, you would think they knew each other. After serving his mission, he did a lot of skiing and was on the National Ski Patrol for many years. He also played a lot of softball with several different teams. He was a bowler, went to many state and national tournaments, and did well. In his later life, he took up golfing and really enjoyed that. He also loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

