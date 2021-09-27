Ron A. Lindstrom 5/9/1947 - 9/20/2021 Ronnie A. Lindstrom
May 9, 1947 - September 20, 2021 (74 Years)
Ron was born and raised in Wayan, Idaho. Son of Albin and Larue. Ron was the second oldest of four children, including, Nancy, Dale, and Rick. He served in the United States Navy for four years. He lived in several Idaho cities including: Caldwell/Middleton, Bancroft, Montpelier before finally settling down in Soda Springs ID for the last 25 years.
Ron served his time in the Navy as Petty Officer 3rd Class during the Viet Nam Era from May 1965-May 1969. During Ron's time in the Navy, he served on the USS Shangri-La and USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31) and in the Philippines. He also obtained his High School G.E.D.
After returning state-side, he spent time in the Middleton area with his brother Rick and time logging with his dad in the Soda Springs area. He also spent a short time working out at the mine before he began his long time career in the trucking industry hauling fuel for Deromedis Oil which later became Hansen Oil.
He was married to Luella RaNea Muir, in Soda Springs, Idaho and they were married for 19 years and had four children: Cory Shane, Brandon, Camillea, and Shannon RaNea. They were later divorced.
He then married Kim Rae Berger in 2000 in Soda Springs, Idaho where he welcomed Kim's children from her previous marriage: Kirk, Holly, David, and Nicole. Ron and Kim's marriage was later solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Logan Utah Temple, January 27, 2007.
Ron was a loving and supportive husband, father, papa and ajja. He loved spending time with his family, camping, fishing, four-wheeling, especially building memories at his father's family home, in Wayan. Some of Ron and Kim's fondest memories include four-wheeling and camping trips with friends, long drives in the mountains and visiting family. Ron served in various capacities as a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, including his favorite calling, serving with his wife, Kim, as nursery leader.
Ron is preceded in death by his father, Albin Malcom Lindstrom, mother, Larue Skinner Lindstrom and sister, Nancy Hellickson.
Ron is survived by his eternal companion and wife, Kim Rae Lindstrom of Soda Springs, Idaho. Brother, Dale Lindstrom of Soda Springs, Idaho. Brother, Rick Lindstrom (Cheryl) of Blackfoot, Idaho. Son, Cory Shane Lindstrom (Agnes Chandra) of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Son, Brandon Lindstrom of Boise, Idaho. Daughter, Camillea Lindstrom of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Daughter, Shannon RaNea Lindstrom of Boise, Idaho. Step-son, Kirk Brian Bell of Nampa, Idaho. Step-daughter, Holly Bailey (Cabel) of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Step-son, David Kristian Bell of Centerville, Virginia, and step-daughter, Nicole Kayla Bell of Nampa, Idaho. Ron is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Zoe Lindstrom, Kohen Bell, Kaylee Rose, Layla Chestnut-Bell, Mackaylee Bailey, Brynlee Bailey, Elijah Bailey and Jaxon Knigge and Jorden Knigge.
Ron will be greatly missed by many loved ones, including nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Soda Springs 1st Ward Chapel (361 South 3rd East). Family will visit with friends on Friday evening from 6-7 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to service. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences and memories of Ronnie can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.