Ronald Ethan Buhler Ronald Ethan Buhler, 90, died October 29 2022 in Sacramento California. He was born in humble circumstances in Bern Idaho to loving parents David and Rebecca. He arrived at the height of the Great Depression May 27 1932. He was the sixth and youngest child and grew up with four brothers farming and ranching. He was one of the eight boy “Bern Babies” born that year, troublemakers all. He graduated from Montpelier High School in the class of 1950.
His early life of hard work and sparse resources was guided by a deeply profound and abiding faith which blossomed in him and was fostered by him throughout his long, fruitful, and successful life. He served God and his fellow men in every way he could. He was generous to a fault. He was loving without demands, and he was a gentle soul without rancor.
His early life taught him to seek a profession. Intellect for a higher education was not going to be a challenge and he sought for the highest achievement. He graduated from Northwestern Dental School in 1956. He served his country in the United States Air Force and while at Mather Air Force Base he found Sacramento and made it his home for the rest of his life.
He met and fell in love with a native Chicago girl Janet O’Brien while at school, talked her into marrying a ginger headed Idaho farm boy like him and never looked back. Married in 1955, they raised four children and would celebrate sixty seven years together this November.
Ronald served in many notable positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, most notably as a long serving Bishop. He supported many young men who wanted to serve missions and he did this without recognition. He served the community of Sacramento similarly through his dental practice performing innumerable works of charity. He served as President of Rancho Cordova’s Rotary Club for many years. He supported underprivileged youth who wished to attend college, again without recognition. He practiced Dentistry until age eighty nine and at the end was one of the few who still accepted charity and Medicaid cases. He was beloved by all who worked with and for him. He was a man of the earth, loved hunting, the outdoors, and was a rancher who remarkably had a herd of cattle and his beloved paint horses until this year. He was truly the salt of the earth but could discuss the most complicated of processes, the nuances of politics, or the subtleties of faith and religion. He was beloved by patients, friends, colleagues, and above all family. He remained a rock steady advisor and guidance counselor to his senior citizen children until the day he died.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Janet, his four children Ann(Gerardo), William(Teri), Carol(Jeff), and Janice(Michael), nineteen Grandchildren, and thirty two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and two grandchildren Jack O’Brien Daines and Allyson Lyn Croff.
In lieu of flowers Ronald would have preferred donations to the memorial fund of his grandson, for which he was a major supporter:
