Ronald Ethan Buhler Ronald Ethan Buhler, 90, died October 29 2022 in Sacramento California. He was born in humble circumstances in Bern Idaho to loving parents David and Rebecca. He arrived at the height of the Great Depression May 27 1932. He was the sixth and youngest child and grew up with four brothers farming and ranching. He was one of the eight boy “Bern Babies” born that year, troublemakers all. He graduated from Montpelier High School in the class of 1950.

His early life of hard work and sparse resources was guided by a deeply profound and abiding faith which blossomed in him and was fostered by him throughout his long, fruitful, and successful life. He served God and his fellow men in every way he could. He was generous to a fault. He was loving without demands, and he was a gentle soul without rancor.


