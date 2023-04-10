Rose (Duran) Harmon

Rose (Duran) Harmon November 24, 1931 - April 6, 2023 Rose was born on November 24, 1931, to Joseph Elizardo Duran and Maria Floraida Cardenas Duran in Taos New Mexico. She was the oldest of 7 children, Ambrose, Joe, Ferdi, Ernie, Mary, and Tony. They lived in Taos, New Mexico, until she was 21 years old. They came to Wyoming where her dad worked for Stoner Sheep Company and then worked for Thompson Land and Livestock living on the Hufford. She met the love of her life Elbert Harmon Sr. and was married in Paris Idaho on December 24, 1952. They had nine children, Ann, Elbert, Lucille, Robert, Sally, Ronald, Susan, Barbie, Wayne. They raised Mike Duran, a nephew, as their own. The family lived on the Smithfork working for Dimond Ranch. There she met a lifelong friend Marion Dimond, they shared weekly phone calls until the day Rose passed. Rose worked as a cashier for Knouse Service, cleaning motels rooms for Dorothy Dayton for 20 years, cooked at the Midway Café, Texaco station café, and then finished her career cooking with Shirley Toomer at the Cokeville Sr. Center. During her working career she loved visiting all the customers and made many friendships.

Elbert retired from the ranch and they moved to the West Side where she resided for 34 more years until the time of her passing. She loved friends and family to visit and share a home cooked meal. We are sad now that the Harmon Café has closed.


