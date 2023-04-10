...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Rose (Duran) Harmon November 24, 1931 - April 6, 2023 Rose was born on November 24, 1931, to Joseph Elizardo Duran and Maria Floraida Cardenas Duran in Taos New Mexico. She was the oldest of 7 children, Ambrose, Joe, Ferdi, Ernie, Mary, and Tony. They lived in Taos, New Mexico, until she was 21 years old. They came to Wyoming where her dad worked for Stoner Sheep Company and then worked for Thompson Land and Livestock living on the Hufford. She met the love of her life Elbert Harmon Sr. and was married in Paris Idaho on December 24, 1952. They had nine children, Ann, Elbert, Lucille, Robert, Sally, Ronald, Susan, Barbie, Wayne. They raised Mike Duran, a nephew, as their own. The family lived on the Smithfork working for Dimond Ranch. There she met a lifelong friend Marion Dimond, they shared weekly phone calls until the day Rose passed. Rose worked as a cashier for Knouse Service, cleaning motels rooms for Dorothy Dayton for 20 years, cooked at the Midway Café, Texaco station café, and then finished her career cooking with Shirley Toomer at the Cokeville Sr. Center. During her working career she loved visiting all the customers and made many friendships.
Elbert retired from the ranch and they moved to the West Side where she resided for 34 more years until the time of her passing. She loved friends and family to visit and share a home cooked meal. We are sad now that the Harmon Café has closed.
Rose was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Elbert were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple. She loved the church and enjoyed reading her scriptures. She enjoyed her family most, and was so proud of her children, grand-children and great grandchildren.
She is survived by children, Amada Ann (Doug) Clayton of Green River Wyoming, Elbert Lee (Jody) Harmon of Cokeville Wyoming, Lucille Nancy (Steve) Moore of Cokeville Wyoming, Robert (Julie) Harmon of Grover Wyoming, Sally Lynn (Dale) Hymas of Ovid Idaho, Ronald (Claudia) Harmon of Petersboro, Utah, Susan (Mike) Odum of Liberty Texas, Barbara Jean (Kelly) Bartschi of Georgetown Idaho, Wayne (Sivi) Harmon of Cokeville Wyoming, Mike (Peggy) Duran of Cokeville Wyoming. Also, a sister Mary Iverson of Vernal Utah and brother Tony (Lois) Duran of Montpelier Idaho, 37 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Elbert Harmon Sr., brother-in-law Augustine Harmon and wife, Sister in law Grace Martinez and husband, brother in law Kelly Iverson, brothers, Ambrose and spouse, Joe, Ferdi, Ernst Duran and spouse, her parents Joseph Elizardo and Maria Floraida Cardenas Duran, and many aunts and uncles.
We would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho for the excellent care of our mother.
Funeral service will be held on Monday April 17, 2023, in the Cokeville LDS Chapel, Cokeville Wyoming. Friends may call prior to service from 9:30am to 10:45a.m., funeral at 11:00am. Interment will be in the Cokeville Wyoming Cemetery.
