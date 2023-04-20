Rusty Stuart Dimick August 25, 1954 - April 14, 2023 Rusty Stuart Dimick passed away peacefully in his home on April 14th, 2023.
Rusty was born on August 25th, 1954, in Montpelier Idaho to Dayton Stuart Dimick and Lillian Gay Phelps.
He attended and graduated from Bear Lake High School. During and after High school he spent time team roping, riding bareback and entering several rodeos which he loved.
He met and married Dixie Marie Arnell on July 5th, 1996. Between them they raised seven children.
Rusty loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, riding his four-wheeler, camping, and shooting chickens.
He worked as a chef in several restaurants, even catering events.
He had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories while sitting around the fire.
He was always there for his children and anyone who needed help. He was a kind and giving man.
He will be missed greatly and remembered forever.
He is preceded in death by, His parents Dayton Stuart Dimick and Lillian Gay Phelps.
He is survived by his loving wife Dixie Dimick, three sons, Chris Dayton Dimick, Kim Karl Dimick, Jeffery Stuart Dimick and four stepdaughters Nannette Lorentz (Clint), Kimberly Ludwig, Lorretta Ludwig, Stephanie Ziriax (Bobby). Two brothers, Corey Dimick, Albert Dimick, and one sister Randa Bleazard. He is also survived by 36 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was close to all his grandchildren, and they all held a special place in his heart, however Aspyne Rose Mary Dimick his four-year-old granddaughter had him wrapped around his finger, they had a bond that will withstand time.
There will be a celebration of life this summer on August 25th, 2023.
