Samuel David Fisher 10/4/2018 - 8/30/2021 Our Samuel David Fisher, 2, returned to his Father-in-Heaven on Monday, August 30th 2021.
Our sweet Sam entered this world with his twin brother Miles at the Portneuf Hospital on October 4th, 2018. After a three week stay in the NICU they graduated and were welcomed home by their 19-month-old brother Daniel, who was anxiously awaiting their arrival.
From that moment on the trio was inseparable, setting out on many adventures together, wreaking much havoc along the way.
Sam is a naturally cautious spirit, who worked so hard to overcome his fears. Although hesitant at first, he excelled at rock climbing, hiking, riding bikes, camping and many other activities outside. Sam loves the outdoors.
When his family decided to purchase an "adventure van," he started pointing out large passenger vans everywhere he went, as he excitedly exclaimed, "that's the "ban" my want!" No one was more excited when we finally brought one home.
When Sam learned he was going to be a big brother, his mom would ask what he would do, to which he would reply, arms outstretched, "my hold him!" When Conrad made his appearance the twins, Sam and Miles, were two-and-a-half, and so excited to be big brothers. They snuck through the hospital window during Covid to be able to hold their new partner-in-crime for the first time.
During Sam's short stay on Earth he went on more adventures and visited more places than many adults. He loves red rocks and hoodoos, mountain lakes and rocky peaks.
Sam will be greatly missed by his parents, Austin and Jessica Wilkinson Fisher, his brothers, Daniel, Miles, and Conrad, his grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, and his seven cousins who are more like siblings.
Although Sam will be missed, his family finds comfort and peace in the knowledge of eternal families. He is caring for his brothers from the other side of the veil, just as he did from this side.