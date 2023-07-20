Sarah (Dunford) Wallentine October 9, 1953 - July 17, 2023 Sarah Dunford Wallentine, age 69, passed away on July 17, 2023, at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility.
Sarah was born in Logan, Utah on October 9, 1953 to Hulme and Vera Dunford.She grew up in Bloomington, Idaho with 6 siblings. She graduated at Bear Lake High School and attended Utah State University.
Sarah married the love of her life, Kent Charles Wallentine, on May 3, 1974. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 26, 1982. Kent and Sarah were blessed with 5 children who they love dearly. They also have 12 grandchildren who are the light of their lives. Sarah loves and is proud of each one of them!
Sarah loved to spend all her time with her family. She was either with them or planning the next adventure for them. Some of her favorite adventures were taking them to the Idaho State Fair and to Utah for the weekend to ride on the Polar Express. Sarah loved to have her family at her home. She cooked many homemade meals and treats for them and had many tea parties with the grandkids.
Sarah loved being a social butterfly and sharing her many skills. She loved to teach 4-H. She taught the kids life long skills. Sarah also judged 4-H projects at the county fairs. She was a scout leader while all 3 of her sons earned their Eagle Scout Award. Sarah was also on a local bowling league. She taught the young women how to cook and she held multiple church callings to share her love for the gospel. Sarah loved to read and write.She was part of multiple book clubs and the Pescadero Poets. Sarah had many hobbies including cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, quilting, needlepoint, and embroidery. She would always gift her final products away with love.
Sarah was a friend to all and she made everyone feel very special. She loved to serve other people. Sarah was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mom and grandma with a heart of gold.
Sarah is preceded in death by her husband Kent Wallentine and her parents Hulme and Vera Dunford. Sarah is survived by her 5 kids, Russ Wallentine, Rick (Debbie) Wallentine, Scot (Amy) Wallentine, Laura (Brad) Henderson, and Amy (Josh) Thompson and her 12 grandkids.
A viewing will be held on July 23, 2023 from 6-8 pm. The funeral will be held on July 24, 2023 at 11 am. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9-10:45 am. Both the viewings and the funeral will be held at the Paris Idaho State Center.
