Sarah (Dunford) Wallentine

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Sarah (Dunford) Wallentine October 9, 1953 - July 17, 2023 Sarah Dunford Wallentine, age 69, passed away on July 17, 2023, at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility.

Sarah was born in Logan, Utah on October 9, 1953 to Hulme and Vera Dunford.She grew up in Bloomington, Idaho with 6 siblings. She graduated at Bear Lake High School and attended Utah State University.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.