Seth Findlay Beyeler 09/03/1926 - 10/23/2021 On Saturday, October 23, 2021, we lost a true gentleman. Seth Findlay Beyeler was born to Ruth and Charles Beyeler in Fish Haven, Idaho. He began life in a modest home on a working farm with four brothers (Lynn, Mahlon, Earl, and Roy) and a sister (Rachel) there in picturesque Fish Haven. Later, Seth enlisted in the US Navy and Marines to serve his country in WWII. Afterward, Seth enrolled at the University of Utah and became a licensed pharmacist. However, before practicing, was called back to serve at Ft. Bliss, TX during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, he moved to Bakersfield to start his career and met the love of his life Gena “Nana” Yancey Beyeler (deceased).
Seth is survived by his children Geina “Gigi” (Ron Waddell–deceased), sons Shawn (Robin), and Roy Aaron (Rhonda). He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and bonus son James Andrews.
The apples of his eye were his grandchildren: Kim, Mark, Nikki, Seth, Christina, Charisma, Craig, Loren, and his 13 beautiful great-grandchildren, all of whom have such fond memories of their “Daddyboy”. Everyone enjoyed his engaging smile, warm disposition, and clever humor.
The family adds special thanks to Bristol Hospice for their support and Rhonda for her compassion and kindness while caring for our Daddyboy over the last years and especially in his final days.
"I assure you, today you will be with me in paradise." — Luke 23:43