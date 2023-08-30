Stanley Gene Thompson

Stanley Gene Thompson September 21, 1955 - August 29, 2023 Stanley Gene Thompson Jr, age 67, stepped into Eternity on August 29, 2023, after one last summer of laughter and love at home with his family. He was born September 21,1955 in Montpelier, ID to Stanley Gene Sr and Norene Murdock Thompson, the oldest of 4 children. Stan grew up on the Thompson Land & Livestock Ranch, 3 miles south of Cokeville, WY where he learned to work hard.

He graduated from Cokeville High School in 1974 and then went on to study and graduate from Denver Automotive and Diesel College in 1975. He came back to Cokeville to fulfill his dream of working on the ranch and then marrying his high school sweetheart Betty Jo Buckley on September 18, 1976. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple June 5, 1996. Together they welcomed 6 children: Michael (Angela) Thompson of Cokeville, Wy; Meaghan (Bryon) Stinson of Laramie, Wy; Stanley James 'Jim' (Amy) Thompson of Lyman, Wy; Zane Thompson of Cokeville, Wy; Marlena (Jeremiah) Johnson of Green River, Wy; Michaela (Sean) Neth of Midvale, UT


