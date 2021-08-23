Sterling Ray Wallentine 10/29/1939 - 8/13/2021 Sterling Ray Wallentine, age 81, passed away in Logan, Utah on Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1939, in Lanark, Idaho, the eighth child of ten children, to Loraine Charles and Hazel Hymas Wallentine. He attended school in Paris, Idaho and graduated from Fielding High School where he was active in the FFA, band, basketball, and football. He later attended Utah State University and then came home to work on the family farm. He married Annette Erickson, and they were blessed with five children: Sonia, Robert, Blaine, Janet, and Susan. He has 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Sterling was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who held the office of bishop, bishopric counselor, high counselor, Sunday school teacher, high priest group leader, primary teacher, young men leader, and ward choir member. He enjoyed farming in the fields and raising both dairy and beef cattle. He worked hard at what he did and was instrumental in installing the Paris pipeline irrigation system. In earlier years and along with working on the farm, he had worked at Leefe; a mine in Wyoming, Central Farmers, and drove a milk truck to Cache Valley Dairy. Some of his favorite pastimes were spending time with family at picnics and cookouts, camping, and going for rides up in the canyons. He was a member of the Bear Lake Rangers for many years.
Sterling is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; his son, Blaine; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Annette; his children, Sonia Ward (Kendell); Robert Wallentine; Janet Nelson (Scott); and Susan Farmer (Ezra). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Paris Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment will be in the Paris Cemetery.