Susan Elizabeth Smith 12/8/1951 - 6/21/2022 Our dear sister, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother has gone to meet her beloved Lord Jesus on June 21, 2022.
Susan Elizabeth Smith was born to Galen H. and Elnora R. Smith in Pocatello, Idaho on December 8, 1951. She lived in Pocatello, Idaho in a wonderful environment outside of town near a river, which she used to love to watch and play by with her family's border collie. Her parents ran a restaurant by the old airport across from FMC. She spent many hours in the back room coloring and being watched over by her two older sisters. After a few short years, the family moved to Montpelier, ID, where her father had procured a position with Central Farmers in Georgetown. Sue grew up in Montpelier making many friends as she was extremely outgoing and friendly. She attracted everyone with her personality.
Sue moved on after high school to Logan, UT, but after a few years, she returned to Montpelier. At this time she met James Hunzeker. They became great friends and on September 1, 1972, she married her "best friend." They went on to have Jozette and about 3 years later they completed their family with Misty. Sue worked at a helmet factory after the girls were old enough to be taken care of by their grandma. She was very artistic and painted helmets at a factory over in Paris. Her great achievement was painting the helmets for the TV show CHIPS. She was very proud of that. She loved being artistic and used her talents well.
After Sue & Jim's house burned down, they went to Castle Rock, WA to be with Jim's sister Ann and her husband Steve. Sue applied herself and got an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science. Once this was accomplished Jim was able to get a job at a gold mine in Elko, NV, so their adventure continued. Sue worked for the Nevada State Adult Parole and Probation there in Elko for many years. During this period of time she became Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) there. Sue was a Worthy Matron in Betsy Ross #16 in Montpelier, as well as Golden Rod Chapter #64 in Soda Springs many times; Grand Ruth to the Grand Chapter of Idaho; Grand Page to General Grand Chapter which was held in Portland, OR that year. She was active working with the Rainbow Girls and became Mother Advisor for them in Elko, NV. They traveled many miles together and had a great deal of fun with those young ladies!
Later, they had to leave Nevada due to the fact that Sue became very allergic to the various native grasses there. That is when the family moved back to Idaho settling in Soda Springs. She became very active in her Presbyterian church becoming a Deacon, Presbyterian Women's group, youth leader and sang in the choir. She didn't let any grass grow under her feet, that was for certain.
Sue worked at the Caribou Memorial Hospital for a short period of time and then joined the team at Lemarr's Dental Clinic, later working for Clyde Nelson, Attorney at Law, and when Clyde retired, she went to work for J. R. Simplot in Smoky Canyon Mine in Afton, WY. She had moved over there for a couple of years to alleviate the long drive from Soda Springs to Afton. After Jim became ill, she returned to Soda Springs to become his caregiver. After making that long journey daily for several years, she decided it was time to retire. Sue loved her job at Simplot and hated to leave her job and the many friends she had made through the years working there. She then became a full time caregiver to Jim until the day she took her final journey home.
She was very talented and was continually painting landscapes, etc.; sewing and crafts was high on her list as well as making gingerbread houses every Christmas; working in her garden during the summer was joy to her especially when she was able to pick the fresh veggies and herbs when matured. She loved her rides through the hills or wherever her car would take her and her girls and grandkids. She thought life was not complete without having the family get together and playing games into the wee hours of the night! She loved having movie nights with her grand kids and great grand kids! The highlight of her life was to have them come for a weekend. Sue loved to cook on her Traeger grill for her family and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents Galen H. and Elnora R. Smith and her next to the oldest sister Julia Wassmuth (Don).
Sue's children are Jozette Hunzeker of Soda Springs, ID and Misty McCormick (Ernest) of Safford, AZ. Her grandchildren are Tony Hunzeker (Sarah) of Pocatello and Erin Hunzeker of Safford, AZ; Jillian Hunzeker of Portland, OR; Dacey McCormick Boise, ID, Phoenix, Charlee, and Eric McCormick of Safford, AZ. Her great grandchildren are Emma and Ryker Hunzeker of Pocatello. Her sisters she leaves behind are Ima Jean Hendricks (Lowell) of New Harmony, UT; Gay Izatt (George) of Montpelier; and Nancy R. Smith of Soda Springs, ID. She has left behind many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved as well.
Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 109 South 1st East Street, Soda Springs, ID at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences and memories of Sue can be shared online with her family by visiting www.simsfh.com.