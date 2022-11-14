Todd Austin Kimball 6/12/1942 - 10/14/2022 Todd Austin Kimball was born June 12, 1942. He died in Logan, Utah on October 14, 2022.
He is the son of Leslie Charles and Ruth Austin Kimball.
The following preceding him in death are, Kent (Lorraine) Cook Susan (Otto) Mattson, Terry (June) Satterthwaite, and Gerry Satterthwaite a baby brother.
His sister Penny (Dave) Grant live in Sandy Utah.
Todd and his family lived in Pickleville, Utah until they moved to a ranch on the Utah - Idaho border near Fish Haven Idaho.
Todd attended school in Garden City, Utah and graduated from Fielding High School in Paris Idaho.
He Married Jackie Carney. They had four children, Kristine (Barry) Evans, Marvin (Leslie) (Steven Jessop) Jeanette (Steven Clark).
Todd worked as a route salesman and a carpenter. He especially liked building log houses.
His hobbies were the outdoors, gardening, hunting and fishing and one time golfing.
He married Mary Evelyn Izatt in 1992. Todd became uncle to her nieces and nephews. Fishing with his grandkids and his nieces and nephews was the highlight of his life.
A memorial meet and greet will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 19, at the St. Charles Recreation Hall.
