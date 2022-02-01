Todd Jay Smith 05/21/1955 - 01/23/2022 Todd Jay Smith, 66 passed away on January 23, 2022, at his home in Lewiston, Idaho from a prolonged illness.
He was born May 21 1955, and was the 7th child to Lynn Earl Smith and Nona Lucile King.
He grew up in Georgetown, Idaho, hunting fishing, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles. After high school Todd worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. In 1975, he married Lesa Rasmussen and to this Union was born 5 children. They later divorced. In 1989, he and his 5 children moved to Pocatello where he attended and graduated from ISU with degree in Computer Programming. He was recruited by Regence and moved to Lewiston area to work. While living in Lewiston, Todd married Marlene Tew and they had one son, Cooper.
Todd had many talents and hobbies. He was never bored. he enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful furniture for their home. he did auto body work and did beautiful job restoring automobiles. Most of all Todd loved his family and doing things together with them. He enjoyed camping, fly fishing, and riding motorcycles with them.
He never met a stranger he didn't like. He always had a "Can Do" attitude.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Lucile Smith, sister Loy, and brothers Scott and Wesley. He is survived by his wife, Marlene and children Levi (Sandra), Terri (Ryan), Jason (Molly), Joshua (Jaci), Jesse (Christine), and Coopper, Sisters Sue Anger, Marty Nate, and brothers Bim Smith and Chad Smith.
Services will be held in Lewiston, Idaho on February 4,2022 with services and burial pending at a later date in Georgetown, Idaho.