Tonya Foss 3/10/1952 - 7/15/2022 Tonya Foss, 70, passed away Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the Madison Hospital after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis.
She was born March 10th, 1952, in Montpelier, Idaho to Kenneth Foss and Marian Lyon Foss, She was the oldest of four daughters.
She grew up in Georgetown, attending elementary school there. She later attended Bear Lake High School in Montpelier, where she completed twelfth grade.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served an LDS Mission. She had a very strong testimony of her Heavenly Father and her Savior, Jesus Christ.
As a little girl, Tonya and her three younger sisters grew up singing together in their ward sacrament meetings. They were always dressed in the cutest matching dresses, lovingly made by their wonderful mother, Marian. Tonya was the janitor at the Georgetown Ward for many years and really enjoyed her job there.
She enjoyed playing church basketball with her friends. She also had a real love of riding horses and was awarded Bear Lake Rodeo attendant in 1968.
She had a GREAT love for animals of every kind. During her lifetime, she had owned multiple dogs, her last being her beloved Itty. She was a very avid Denver Broncos football fan.
Tonya is survived by two sisters, Vicki (Ed) Saxton of Idaho Falls and Melanie (Derik) West of Logan. She also has many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Wendy, her nephew, Hunter and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23rd, at 1:00 pm in the Georgetown Ward chapel. Friend and family may call there, for her viewing from 11 to 12:45 pm prior to the services. Interment will be in the Georgetown cemetery with services under the direction of Schwab-Matthews Mortuary