Torri Kay (Dowding) Holmes January 28, 1969 - May 22, 2023 It is with great sadness that the family of Torri Kay Dowding Holmes, 54, announces her sudden passing from a heart attack on Monday 22, 2023. In Soda Springs ID., where she was living and working.

Torri was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Woody and Rhonda Dowding. The family moved to Montpelier where Torri attended school and graduated from Bear Lake High School. She married Scott Wilcox and loved his family very much. They later divorced and she married Thomas Holmes. He passed away in 2014 while they lived in Kansas.


