Vaughn Bloxham 3/05/1962 - 04/14/2022
Vaughn Bloxham, 60, of Williston, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Watford City, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family.
Vaughn was born March 5, 1962 to Leon and Mary (Beck) Bloxham in Idaho Falls, ID. He was the oldest of six children. He was raised in Shelley, ID until the age of 14. The family then moved to Montpelier, ID where Vaughn attended Bear Lake High School and graduated in 1980. Growing up he was active in basketball, track, and also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
In 1985, Vaughn moved to Williston, ND for a job in the oilfield. He met Wendy Sandaker in 1986, they later married on August 19, 1987. Together they were blessed with four children.
Vaughn worked for 42 years in the oil industry. Throughout those years he had various positions, and for the last several years he was employed with WellPro as a fisherman and consultant. He was a very hard worker and was well known and respected in the oilfield. Through the years in the industry, he gained a wealth of knowledge and skill. With that, Vaughn was always willing to offer a helping hand and to mentor others.
He was quite the outdoorsmen as well. Vaughn enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and camping. He also looked forward to his many elk hunting trips in Idaho with his family and friends. Spending his time outdoors with his children was also something he looked forward to, where he was very involved with teaching his children how to fish as well as hunt with their guns and bows. Vaughn was also an excellent cook and spoiled many with his amazing meals.
Over the years, Vaughn and his family looked forward to spending their summers at Blacktail Dam together. Grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, all loved spending time with their Papa/Uncle Vaughn. And Vaughn sure enjoyed spending his time with them as well.
Vaughn was a generous man that touched the lives of many with his kind, gentle nature.
He was willing to be there for anyone and helped many over the years. He made sure he always went above and beyond to provide for his family as well. Vaughn was also a jack of many trades and was always impressing everyone with his many skills. It felt like there wasn't anything Vaughn couldn't do.
He was such an amazing man, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Vaughn is survived by his wife, Wendy; daughter, Heather (Rob) Breuer; son, Joshua Bloxham (Shelby Hanson); daughter, Taylor (Avery) Knoll; daughter, Hollie (Nolan) Cunningham and son, Brandon Bloxham. Grandchildren, Ava, Jack , Myles, Kaiden, Beckham, Brixton, Carter, Jackson, Presley, Cash and Bo. His parents, Richard and Mary Hobson; his siblings, brother, Lyle (Lisa) Bloxham; sister, Colleen (Kenny) Lloyd; brother, Kurt (Kelli) Bloxham; sister, Marilee (Dylan) Johnson; and sister, Shauna Stewart; in-laws, Shelly (Steve) Lehrkamp, Lori Sandaker (Leigh Parker), Mary (Bob) Kupper and Brad Sandaker; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jacob Bloxham; father, Leon Bloxham; father-in-law, Maurice Sandaker, and mother-in-law, Gladys Sandaker.
“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”