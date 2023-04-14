Vaughn Rich Pugmire July 9, 1932 - April 11, 2023 Vaughn Rich Pugmire passed away on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Vaughn was born on July 9, 1932, in Saint Charles, Idaho, to William Ray and Elva Lauvon Rich Pugmire. He was the ninth of ten children and the last surviving child. At over 90 years of age, he lived longer than all of his siblings or parents. He grew up in modest circumstances and was blessed with the ability to be satisfied and grateful for all he was able to build in life. His idea of wealth was his family. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.
Vaughn was preceded in death by his loving wives, Jolene Roberts and his wife of 67 years Yvonne Thomas, son -in-law Rick Warner and great-grandson, Preston Warner. He is survived by his five children, who he loved dearly. Vauna Lee Warner (Rick), Lucille Goodwin (Cregg), Debra Thacker (Kirk), Rand (Mary Anderson) and Gregg (Linda Harris). He is also survived by 13 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren He was a proud and supportive father and always put his family first.
Vaughn had a lasting devotion to his faithful canine companion, Max for 20 years. Vaughn had a passion for old cars, especially Model A cars. He spent many hours restoring and building 2 Model A cars, a 1951 Buick Special and a 1970 Ford Galaxy. These cars were his pride and joy. He loved his association with the Phoenix Model A club. He was the ultimate fix-it man. There were very few things in life that he was not able to learn to fix. He was a skilled craftsman and loved to work with his hands. He was a self-taught electrician and ran a successful TV repair business on the side. For most of his career he worked as the maintenance foreman for a phosphate plant in Wyoming owned by Stauffer Chemical.
Vaughn was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with a strong testimony to the end. He served in any callings he was asked including Bishop. His favorite calling was the several years that he and Yvonne served as temple workers in Logan, Utah. They drove through the canyon through all kinds of weather to complete their calling. He was deeply involved in his community and touched many lives through his service.
Vaughn and Yvonne moved to Montpelier in the early 1960's where in true Vaughn form he built a house, doing most of the work himself. It was in Montpelier that they raised their 5 children. As the Bear Lake winters became a bit much they became snowbirds living in Phoenix in the winters and his beloved Saint Charles during the summer months. Dad liked to say that this life gave him two "Bear Lake Summers" of weather.
Vaughn will be remembered as a kind, generous, and hardworking man who loved his family, his community, and his Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched during his lifetime.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday April 18, 2023, at the Saint Charles Ward Chapel. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 11-12:45 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at the Saint Charles Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.matthewsmortuaryinc.com
