Vaughn Rich Pugmire July 9, 1932 - April 11, 2023 Vaughn Rich Pugmire passed away on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Vaughn was born on July 9, 1932, in Saint Charles, Idaho, to William Ray and Elva Lauvon Rich Pugmire. He was the ninth of ten children and the last surviving child. At over 90 years of age, he lived longer than all of his siblings or parents. He grew up in modest circumstances and was blessed with the ability to be satisfied and grateful for all he was able to build in life. His idea of wealth was his family. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.

Vaughn was preceded in death by his loving wives, Jolene Roberts and his wife of 67 years Yvonne Thomas, son -in-law Rick Warner and great-grandson, Preston Warner. He is survived by his five children, who he loved dearly. Vauna Lee Warner (Rick), Lucille Goodwin (Cregg), Debra Thacker (Kirk), Rand (Mary Anderson) and Gregg (Linda Harris). He is also survived by 13 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren He was a proud and supportive father and always put his family first.


