VerJean (Williams) Kunz Turner February 21, 1934 - August 16, 2023 VerJean Williams Kunz Turner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister and friend passed away peacefully the morning of August 16th at her home in Georgetown, ID at the age of 89. She was born February 21,1934 just three houses down the lane from where she passed. All eight of her living children were by her side in the last 12 hours before she was called home.
Throughout her life, VerJean exemplified love and compassion. She touched many lives with her warmth, kindness and unwavering love. She was a dedicated mother who devoted herself to raising her children, and many others' as she was driven to help those with whom she crossed paths. She cherished her family and the savior above all else. She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had several callings in the church throughout her life including being a full-time missionary in the Atlanta, Georgia mission (1998-99) along with her husband and companion, Dennis Turner. The mission was the only time she lived outside of Georgetown. She was a vital member of the community and throughout the Bear Lake Valley. She enjoyed doing family history and extraction work, she served as the Georgetown 1st Ward historian for many years along with numerous other callings. She worked as a tour guide at the Paris Tabernacle, was Director of the Beautification Committee of Georgetown, reigned as Farm Wife of the Year in 1977, served as the Treasurer of Bear Lake Republican Party as well as anything else they needed, secretary of Northern Bear Lake Valley Foundation, and Bear Lake County Cancer Director for 25 years (a position she held near and dear to her heart after losing her mother to breast cancer at the age of 25). VerJean loved fair time. It is rather ironic that she passed during fair week, and her presence will surely be missed this year and for years to come. She was a Bear Lake County Fair Board Member for 10 years, honored as the Grand Marshall of the fair in 2006, worked in the canning department for many years (where she also won too many ribbons and awards to count). She was a dedicated member of the Daughter of Utah Pioneers, and was recently honored for 58 years of membership and service. When she wasn't volunteering in the community, she was busy being a mom, working on the farm, quilting, crocheting, gardening including tending to her prize winning raspberry patch, and keeping up with her large family. She rarely ever missed a ball-game and never missed a birthday for immediate or extended family members.
VerJean is preceded in death by her parents Matt and Leola Williams, her brother Willis, numerous aunts and uncles, including her dear Aunt LaRee who was more like a sister. Her first husband of 16 years, Thomas G. Kunz was tragically killed in an auto accident. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple and had four children together. Her second husband, Dennis G. Turner just passed in May. Dennis and VerJean were married for 52 years and would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary August 20th. Her step-son Vance Turner (Debbie) also passed away earlier this year. VerJean is survived by her brother Wilford "Bill" Williams of Grace, ID and eight children from their "yours, mine and ours" family. Karl Kunz of Pocatello, Steven (Jeri) Kunz of Rock Springs, WY, Greg (Cindy) Kunz of Georgetown, ID, Luana Kunz (the late Terry Leonard) of Green River, WY, Lorna Zundel (Fred) of Chubbuck, ID, Lonnie Turner of Grace, ID, Denise Forsberg (Kevin) of Murfreesboro, TN and Virginia Murphy of Nashville, TN. VerJean is also survived by countless grandchildren, cousins and friends. She had 27 grandkids, 67 great-grandkids and 23 great-great-grand kids. She knew and loved all of them dearly!
VerJean had a profound impact on those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her genuine interest in others, coupled with her compassionate nature made her an exceptional friend and loved one. She had a way of making everyone feel loved and important. Heaven will no doubt be a better place with her in it.
