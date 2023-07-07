Vermilla (Eborn) Transtrum August 6, 1930 - July 6, 2023 Vermilla Eborn Transtrum passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023, at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was one month shy of her 93rd birthday. She was born on August 6, 1930, to Vesta Hymas and Wilford LeMar Eborn in Lanark, Idaho. She was the oldest of five children. Times were hard being born in the Depression, but she still had a happy childhood playing games under the streetlights with the neighborhood kids. She attended a two-room school house in Liberty and then moved to Paris where she attended Paris Elementary and Fielding High School. She loved dances at the Paris Pavilion. Work in her young life included wrapping butter at the Co-op Creamery, tending kids, and working at Kings. She married Wayne John Transtrum on April 20, 1949, in the Logan, Utah Temple. To this union was born her six boys which were her life's mission and purpose. They lived in St. Charles and her days were filled with laundry, meals, and helping Wayne on the ranch. Wayne was often gone with his jobs which left her raising her boys and doing a lot of hard work. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held various callings in the ward and stake including a Primary teacher, Young Women president, and Relief Society president. She loved quilting with the women at church and marked several quilts for people. She liked crocheting afghans and doilies. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and enjoyed learning and sharing stories of the past and her ancestors. She was a hard worker and grew a beautiful garden and flowers. She loved serving her family and made her last batch of gingersnap cookies the day before she passed. She is survived by her six boys: Bradly Wayne (Marsha) of Montpelier, Idaho, Kenneth E. (Luann) of Morgan, Utah, Glenn John (Linda), Clarie L. (Stacey), Monte Kay (Leisa), and Todd Whitney (Lisa) all of St. Charles, Idaho. 27 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on July 11, 2023, at 12:00 pm in the St. Charles Ward with a viewing prior to the service from 10:30-11:45 am. Interment will be at the St. Charles Cemetery
