Meridian, ID – Governor Little has proclaimed that October is Hunger & Food Security Awareness Month in Idaho. Through our statewide network of community partners and coalitions with organizations around the state, The Idaho Foodbank is working to solve hunger while simultaneously contributing to the health and well-being of those we serve.
The Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force, a key partner in solving hunger, is hosting the 8th Summit on Idaho Hunger & Food Security on Thursday, October 21st. The event brings together leaders from business, government, non-profit agencies, schools, faith communities and tribal organizations to raise awareness of hunger, learn ways to make a difference in our communities, present best practices and identify “Next Steps” for Idaho to solve the problem of hunger. This year the event is virtual, so Idahoans from all over the state who are engaged in hunger relief issues or who are experiencing hunger themselves can attend. You can learn more about the 2021 Virtual Summit on Idaho Hunger & Food Security at http://www.idahohunger.org/.
According to the Map the Meal Gap report from Feeding America, 11.3 percent of Idahoans may be food insecure this year. It is also estimated that 12.8 percent of Idaho’s children are facing food insecurity this year. Food insecurity is more than having basic human needs go unmet – it has profound implications for education, health and quality of life. Hunger and food insecurity are not a problem that is confined to cities. Nationally, counties with the highest rates of food insecurity are disproportionately rural. Just 12 of Idaho’s 44 counties are not considered rural.
Hunger Awareness Month shines a light on the challenges for individuals and families facing hunger. It is also an opportunity to highlight and strengthen the partnerships and coalitions that work together to address hunger in Idaho.
People can also visit https://idahofoodbank.org/events/ to find additional events and activities to participate in as part of Idaho Hunger Awareness Month. As preparations for the holiday season begins, The Idaho Foodbank appreciates the support and engagement of Idahoans in the effort to end hunger in Idaho.
