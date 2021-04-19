It is not often that a singer, songwriter, author, and self-confessed pinecone collector chooses to reside in the valley. Nor is a CD often given away by that same songwriter, Alicia Blickfeldt, at Broulim’s in Montpelier or Mike’s Market in Garden City beginning Wednesday, April 14th The album, Of Light – Escape to Another World, is aptly named due to the recent tumultuous years for Alicia and husband, Mike, a retired sales rep. They purchased a home in November overlooking the “Caribbean of the Rockies” along Bear Lake West’s southern edge where Alicia sat to recount the milestones that brought the Blickfeldts to Idaho.
Twenty years ago, the couple met online, which was an unusual method of introduction, and each already had children from a prior marriage -- Mike two boys and Alicia two boys and a girl. Between them they now have five exuberant grandchildren.
In 2012, Alicia began her musical career and realizing there was no “slow boat” route for her, she lurked on Facebook to study Kurt Bestor and Nathan Osmond, among others, then she went where they were and introduced herself before picking their brains. She gathered her courage and called Nathaniel Drew, conductor of the Salt Lake Pops, and pitched an idea. He not only acquiesced but let her sing one song the first night of his Halloween concert and two the second night, though he left the second night’s Phantom of the Opera medley creation to her. From there, she continued making her own opportunities to perform at the Osmond 4th of July concert, the Dickens Festival, FanX conventions, filmed music videos, and sang wherever and whenever she could, including meetings or weddings and free State Capitol concerts.
Beginning was rough, but harder still when in late in 2013 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Listening to the Spirit and her heart, she continued singing, and with her photography - yes, she is a photographer as well - she “did” Christmas. She hung in there and she refused cancer treatments. But in early 2014, she “went down,” as she terms it. It was finally too much for her body and she was hospitalized for five weeks while the tumor was removed and she began recovery. She let her body tell her what to do and she gave it what it asked.
Are you ready for this? Five months later, she was rolled over by a truck. August 2014. Rolled over by a truck! Predictably, surgeons’ plans involved plates, rods, and pins. She heard them out. She considered what her body told her and she listened to the Spirit, then she said “no surgery.” She now has the same or better range of motion than predicted with surgery. “I let my body heal and I wrote a book, ‘They said I would die’.” It’s available on Amazon, and we may all want to read it!
In another act of independence, she debuted an album in the fall of 2019. On the same day, Lindsey Stirling and Paul Cardall also launched and, even with stiff competition, Alicia’s album ranked #13 on the classical crossover chart and #14 on the classical chart – a stellar achievement. Alicia’s talents flow through her lyrics and melody lines, resulting in songs that are “mystical, new age, powerful, and a bridge.” Things were lining up to realize her dreams and life looked good, indeed.
Then . . . COVID!
Alicia has been told by the Spirit that it will be “bigger, better but later,” and she will await that instruction and timing.
Sadly, Alicia’s parents passed away within five and a half days of each other, but they magnanimously left sufficient capital that Alicia and Mike were able to purchase their new home through a series of miraculously timed and serendipitously fruitful transactions that initially appeared bleakly impossible. Alicia has nostalgically chosen furnishings and artifacts from her parents, grandparents and great grandparents; shopped with enthusiasm and acumen; caulked then painted; made updates herself; and tastefully positioned to comfortably and warmly surround family, friends and visitors.
Ideas for new ventures percolate in her head on an astonishingly rapid and persistent basis. A kiosk? More take-aways for tourists to carry home? "What do we need more of to hold or develop interest in local products and services?" she asked a local chamber member recently. “Let’s work on that!” she bubbled when an idea was presented.
Asked what she likes best about the area, she didn’t pause before a sparkling smile broke across her face and she responded, “My home! Whenever I run to Logan, I can’t wait to come home!” Alicia and Mike have, in fact, escaped to another world and could not be more thrilled about it. Be sure to pick up your copy of Alicia’s CD starting Wednesday with thanks to Broulim’s and Mike’s Market.