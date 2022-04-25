Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting on April. 20, 2022. All members except Bobbi Leonhardt were present.
The Council completed the regular business of the meeting.
Mayor Ted Slivinski read the Declaration of April Fair Housing Month. The Council moved to support the Declaration.
Montpelier City Police Department has hired a new officer. Leslie Tuller, City Clerk, gave Officer Luke Terry his Oath of Office.
The Mayor then opened the bids for the Silent Auction. All items met the minimum bids if there was one listed. The City will contact all the winners and arrange for pick-up times.
Troy Nielsen/Devon Crane addressed the Council on obtaining a spot in the Industrial Park. There is one available located behind Nussbaum Auto and Complete Rental. The City will need to run the water and sewer. There may be a delay due to difficulty obtaining supplies. A road that is adequate for the delivery trucks must be installed. The City will have a better timeline for the services at the next meeting. If everything can be worked out, the proposed business may offer six to twenty jobs for the area.
The Mayor then polled the Council for any comments or concerns.
Steve Allred gave an update on the downtown project. Everything is almost in place to start the project; the City should know more this next week. Allred told the Council a logo for Heritage Park had been approved by the Foundation.
Shane Johnson said that the Spring Sports leagues are coming along.
Quin Pope reported the Senior Center would like to see the City become involved in an emergency plan. The Center will approach the County first and then come to the Council with the plan. Pope also said the Oregon Trail Center would open for its summer season soon. Work is still being planned on the parking lot behind the Center. The food bank project is looking to consolidate efforts.
Brady Shultis reported Missy Sabroe would be over the Beautification this year.