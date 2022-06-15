(Tulsa, June 10) Hello Idahoans, here’s a quick run down of the current wheat harvest from Texas all the way up to Wichita. Texas harvest started around three weeks ago with low to moderate yields. West Texas and the Texas panhandle farmers are missing out on record wheat prices due to drought. This is relieved as you move more east and north toward Oklahoma. Yields will be average with moderate protein.
As you go slightly north into Oklahoma the wheat is extremely poor from Helena west to the panhandle. The wheat is anywhere from boot-top to knee height with small heads and poor fill. As you move toward Enid, Oklahoma, the yields improve significantly, with an above-average yield and higher than normal protein (13-15%). This is the case for most of eastern Oklahoma.
Most farmers have just started cutting but have had poor weather conditions and can’t get in the field. This will result in the custom harvesters having lots to do as Kansas wheat starts to turn the same time Oklahoma is getting started. Kansas wheat will be ready toward the end of next week, with poorer yields out west and improving the further east you go. I was driving west of Coffeyville, KS and the wheat was well on its way to drying down. Again, the wheat is ready in Oklahoma but unable to be cut because of rain; by the time it dries out Kansas will also be ready, which will throw the harvesters and the farmer in a bind.
In other farming news, the H-2A program seems to be working great for our region—especially in the custom harvesting sector. We are seeing a huge influx of skilled farm labor and combine operators from Europe and South Africa coming over for jobs, and most are looking to stay. I met a Boer crew who were ecstatic to have arrived from South Africa, where they say many of their compatriots are dead or ruined due to attacks on white farmers. The South Africans with the H-2A are welcome here and will be met with hospitality in the fields.
For more information on how to get involved with the H-2A program please contact your local extension office.
John Fitzgerald raises cattle and poultry in Oklahoma.