Going all the way back to George Washington in 1792 our country declared neutrality in regards to the conflict between England and France. France had essentially overthrown their monarch and England and other European countries disapproved of the new French government's actions. This ultimately lead to France declaring war on all of Europe paving the path to Napoleon's rise to power and the Napoleonic wars.
For the next two decades, from 1792 to 1812, the US remained neutral in this conflict. Our Republic under four different presidents maintained peace (for the most part) with a monarchy and a republic/empire. Further, they negotiated, traded, and made treaties with both of them all while facing intense and dramatic cries for war with both and/or either of them from internal and external sources.
Our ability to do this, our reasoning to do this are based on the principles described by Washington in his farewell address to the nation. Crafted primarily by Alexander Hamilton in 1796, Washington said this, "It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world." A doctrine continued to be held by John Adams, a Federalist, even after French demands for bribes, the XYZ affair, lead to screams from his own political party for war with France.
A doctrine continued to be held by Thomas Jefferson, a political polar opposite to John Adams and Alexander Hamilton. This man, the original and the first Republican, said the following in his inaugural address in 1801, "Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations- entangling alliances with none." Only a new generation of politicians elected between 1808 and 1812, the children and grandchildren of Revolutionary War heroes, called the Warhawks, forced James Madison, the Father of the US Constitution, to declare war on England. The subsequent War of 1812 firmly established our place among the nation's of the world.
What happened to us? We once stared down the barrel of the two greatest empires in the world. Nations of different ideologies, powerful militaries, prior allies and enemies. Without flinching or second thought we traded with both and became one of the most if not the most powerful trading nation of the world bringing immeasurable wealth to our country. Now, as the dominant global power in both military and trade, we cower at the opinions of foreign nations. We hesitate to trade with opposing ideologies. We hesitate to negotiate with allies and enemies. We fear to stay out of others' conflicts.
We give foreign aid and military aid at great cost to ourselves to "make the world safe for democracy." We have overthrown governments, left nations in financial ruin, and are directly responsible for the training and arming of terrorist groups around the world. We created the Taliban, and effectively created Al Qaeda to fight the Russians in Afghanistan during the Cold War. At great expense to ourselves we have funded and/or subsidized foreign militaries and political organizations in exchange for weak treaties and empty promises.
Money is power, money is sovereignty, we have given up our sovereignty for nothing. We act like the world police without police powers. We act like a world government without authority. This contradiction will lead to our fall. We have three options: either stop, continue as we are, or fully take that authority and power that the world asks of us without hesitation or moral compunction.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.