During this time that we have been told to stay home as much as possible by our County and State officials, businesses are doing their best to accommodate the citizens of Bear Lake as much as possible. Some of them are required to stay open as “essential” to our wellbeing, and others are staying open in a partial way so as to keep their employees safe as well as their potential customers.
Following is a list of establishments in Montpelier that are still open for business including their status as far as serving you as their customers.
Food Service
Arctic Circle – Drive-thru and takeout
Dan’s Drive In – Drive-thru, takeout, and online orders
Diamond Heart Cattleman’s Steakhouse – Takeout
El Jaliciense – Takeout at window only
Linda’s Lunchbox – Takeout only
Ranch Hand Trail Stop – Takeout Only
Studebaker’s Pizza – Takeout Only
Subway – Takeout or Online orders
Taco Time – Open
Medical-Dental-Eye
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital –Emergency only
Bear Lake Community Health Center – Open
Dr. Hammond – Emergency only
Bear Lake Dental Care – Emergency only
Oregon Trail Eye Center – Emergency only
Miracle Ear – Open – by appointment
Pharmacies
Broulim’s – Open
Bear Lake Drug - Open
Grocery-Convenience-Gas
Broulim’s – Open
Jensen’s Market – Open
Maverik – Open
JJ’s Chevron – Open
U-Save – Open
Banks-Credit Unions-Title Companies
Advantage Plus Credit Union – Drive-thru only
Ireland Bank – Drive-thru only
US Bank – Drive-thru only
Zions Bank – Drive-thru only
First American Title Co. – Appointment only
Northern Title – Open unless have symptoms
Veterinary Services
Bear Lake Animal Hospital – Will come to car and pick up/bring back
Maddock Veterinary Service – Emergency only
Insurance Companies
Farm Bureau – Open-call first
Sharp Insurance – Open-call first
State Farm – Open-call first
Hotels/Motels
Clover Creek Inn – Open
Rest Assured Inn/U-Haul – Open
Super 8 Motel – Open-pool and fitness closed
Real Estate
Bear Lake Realty – phone call only
Re/Max Real Estate – Open-call ahead
Other Businesses
Bear Lake Outfitter/Radio Shack – Open
Cody’s Gastro Garage – Open
Culligan Water – Open
EZ2Plez – By Appt.
Gary Teuscher CPA – Pickup and drop-off
Good Guys Satellite – Phone calls
Gunderson Ace Hardware – Open
Hi-Tech Muffler – By appointment only
Jensen Wood – Open
Kellerstrasse Oil Co. – Call and pay over phone
Schwab Matthews Mortuary – Phone call only
McPherson Tire – Open
Rainy Day Foods/Walton Feed – Open
South Pointe Electric – Phone calls only
If a business is not listed above, they are either not open during this time, or they were not listed on the Chamber of Commerce list of businesses.