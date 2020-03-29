Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

During this time that we have been told to stay home as much as possible by our County and State officials, businesses are doing their best to accommodate the citizens of Bear Lake as much as possible. Some of them are required to stay open as “essential” to our wellbeing, and others are staying open in a partial way so as to keep their employees safe as well as their potential customers.

Following is a list of establishments in Montpelier that are still open for business including their status as far as serving you as their customers.

Food Service

Arctic Circle – Drive-thru and takeout

Dan’s Drive In – Drive-thru, takeout, and online orders

Diamond Heart Cattleman’s Steakhouse – Takeout

El Jaliciense – Takeout at window only

Linda’s Lunchbox – Takeout only

Ranch Hand Trail Stop – Takeout Only

Studebaker’s Pizza – Takeout Only

Subway – Takeout or Online orders

Taco Time – Open

Medical-Dental-Eye

Bear Lake Memorial Hospital –Emergency only

Bear Lake Community Health Center – Open

Dr. Hammond – Emergency only

Bear Lake Dental Care – Emergency only

Oregon Trail Eye Center – Emergency only

Miracle Ear – Open – by appointment

Pharmacies

Broulim’s – Open

Bear Lake Drug - Open

Grocery-Convenience-Gas

Broulim’s – Open

Jensen’s Market – Open

Maverik – Open

JJ’s Chevron – Open

U-Save – Open

Banks-Credit Unions-Title Companies

Advantage Plus Credit Union – Drive-thru only

Ireland Bank – Drive-thru only

US Bank – Drive-thru only

Zions Bank – Drive-thru only

First American Title Co. – Appointment only

Northern Title – Open unless have symptoms

Veterinary Services

Bear Lake Animal Hospital – Will come to car and pick up/bring back

Maddock Veterinary Service – Emergency only

Insurance Companies

Farm Bureau – Open-call first

Sharp Insurance – Open-call first

State Farm – Open-call first

Hotels/Motels

Clover Creek Inn – Open

Rest Assured Inn/U-Haul – Open

Super 8 Motel – Open-pool and fitness closed

Real Estate

Bear Lake Realty – phone call only

Re/Max Real Estate – Open-call ahead

Other Businesses

Bear Lake Outfitter/Radio Shack – Open

Cody’s Gastro Garage – Open

Culligan Water – Open

EZ2Plez – By Appt.

Gary Teuscher CPA – Pickup and drop-off

Good Guys Satellite – Phone calls

Gunderson Ace Hardware – Open

Hi-Tech Muffler – By appointment only

Jensen Wood – Open

Kellerstrasse Oil Co. – Call and pay over phone

Schwab Matthews Mortuary – Phone call only

McPherson Tire – Open

Rainy Day Foods/Walton Feed – Open

South Pointe Electric – Phone calls only

If a business is not listed above, they are either not open during this time, or they were not listed on the Chamber of Commerce list of businesses.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.