The Idaho STEM Action Center is partnering with Success in Education, the Idaho Technology Council, St. Luke’s Health System, and the Acahand Foundation to offer Idaho 7th-12th grade students an exciting opportunity to learn web development at home. Our partnership will be launching Idaho Codes, an online, self-paced, computer science course that teaches students the foundational skills of how to build websites and develop apps with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. No prior coding experience is required. Students will dive into 120 hours of professional-grade curriculum that includes videos that walk students through the modules, exercises, online mentor support, quizzes, projects, and have the potential to earn high school and/or college credit.
Computing literacy is important to the State of Idaho. Computer science is one of the most in-demand college degrees, computing is used throughout many careers, and CS careers are the number-one source of all new wages in the country. In fact, CS jobs account for more than half of all projected job growth in STEM fields. The program not only focuses on coding, but on the development of soft skills and understanding the importance of digital literacy. Students also explore many noncoding pathways in the tech industry, such as project management, quality assurance, and team leadership.
Costs: FREE to the first 1000 students!! The course typically costs $200, but thanks to generous donations from the Acahand Foundation, St. Luke’s Health System, and the Idaho STEM Action Center funding and support, the first 1,200 students to register will have their fee waived. So hurry and register now at www.idahocodes.org.