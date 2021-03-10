The highlight of the Montpelier City Council meeting agenda was to open the time capsule from the cornerstone of the old Montpelier City Hall, which was torn down recently. The Montpelier City Foundation streamed the opening of the time capsule live on Facebook.
Mayor Sharp lead the “ceremony” by first presenting the City Minutes Book, which contains the record of the approval of a $25,000 bond for the purpose of erecting and equipping the original city hall, jail, and fire station.
Back then, it was figured $15,000 would be sufficient, but that as Montpelier grew in the subsequent 10 to 20 years, the extra room would be needed. There wasn’t a building in the city at the time in which a public meeting of any kind could be held. The city was paying $15 a month for what they called a “shack,” which was used as an office for the city clerk and a meeting place for the council. So, a new city hall was in great need.
Nearly 105 years ago, on Monday afternoon of July 3, 1916, as part of a three-day celebration which included the 4th of July celebrations, the cornerstone of the new city hall was laid. As this was the first laying of a cornerstone in Montpelier, thousands of people came to witness the ceremonies. In a receptacle in the cornerstone, they deposited several items in remembrance of that day. After the laying of the cornerstone, building of the city hall began.
Mayor Sharp showed everyone at the council meeting last week a picture of the cornerstone then the time capsule that was removed from it. He explained that the time capsule was placed in a receptacle in the cornerstone and the capsule container was the size of a brick. The capsule was placed in the space and then cemented over.
He then brought forward the student council delegates from Mrs. Baird’s class. They were told to put on gloves before touching the items from the time capsule. Each one faced the camera and gave their name. One student then opened the time capsule, and one at a time they took an item and presented it to the camera.
First, there was a Bill of Sale for the brick; second a list of Bear Lake County recruits dated June 24 to July 3; next was a picture of Montpelier from the reservoir side, but not the current reservoir; then a picture of the Montpelier business district from the west side; next was an invoice from Brennan & Davis Merchandise, which was blank; then a Military Enlistment Form; next two sheets of Montpelier City letterhead which showed the names of the Engineer, the Attorney, and the City Physician; then a copy of a June 30, 1916 Montpelier Examiner; finally there were several coins, which included a silver dollar, a half dollar, a quarter, a dime, two nickels, five pennies, and a two-cent stamp.
The student delegates and the rest of Mrs. Baird’s class were lined up behind the table with the contents of the time capsule for a picture. Then everyone who was at the meeting were allowed to come up and view the contents.
All of the items included in the time capsule will be framed and put up in the new City Hall for the public to view.