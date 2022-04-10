Rep. Chad Christensen is a legislator for District 32B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The Governor signed the Heartbeat Bill and I am happy that he did that. Abortion is murder and this will help save lives. This law is modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Law.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
There was much legislation that passed the House that I was disappointed to see not make it through the liberal Senate. I was proud that the House passed the banning of pornography in school libraries and children sections of public libraries. I am also proud the House passed banning transgender surgeries for minors under 18 years old. I am also disappointed that the liberal Senate failed to override the Governor’s veto on banning employers from requiring their employees to get vaccinated.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on my school carry bill again, since Senator Patti Ann Lodge will no longer be around to block my bill. This bill will allow all enhanced concealed carry permit holders to carry a concealed firearm in schools K-12. I will continue to work on providing fuel tax relief for Idahoans and repealing the grocery sales tax. I will also be working on property tax relief. It is way past time to give Idahoans property tax relief.