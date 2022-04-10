Rep. Kevin Andrus is a legislator for District 28B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The easy answer for this question would be H436. This was the $600 million in income tax relief. With a budget surplus of $1.9 billion, that wasn’t that significant, nor was there a question that it would pass. Instead, I would say that I am most proud of H756, the Crisis Standards of Care bill. This bill would set parameters on what hospitals can do when they are again faced with shortages due to a pandemic. Previously, a hospital could disregard a living will and withhold food and water to patients, but that was fixed with this bill.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
H666 received a lot of bad press but it is a big disappointment that it didn’t get a hearing in the Senate. In current law, it is illegal to show illicit or pornographic material to minors, but libraries have an exemption. I assume it was put in place to ensure that there was no dilution in literature or other academic materials. This bill would still allow academic materials, but it would eliminate the pornographic material that had no educational value. It would also keep librarians free of any penalty unless they willfully and purposefully allowed the illicit materials.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I am greatly concerned with the number of people and business that are struggling to find employees. I have been and will continue to look at ways that we can get more citizens off the government dole and back to where they are contributing to society. Let me emphasis that I am not against government support programs for those that need them. If we can just help a few more people get back on their feet and in the workforce, it will greatly help them and also help the State as a whole.