a

Dr. Eric Woodward and family.

 submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Oregon Trail Eye Care will double the number of doctors in the practice next month in a move that will provide better regular and emergency service to patients in Montpelier and Soda Springs.

Dr. Eric Woodward will come aboard December 12, said Dr. Jeff Collins, Oregon Trail Eye Care owner. This will allow the two optometrists to rotate between Soda Springs and Montpelier on alternate days so that service will be available to patients four days a week in both cities, instead of just two days as at present. Patients will now be able to make appointments with an eye care specialist Monday through Thursday in both places.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.