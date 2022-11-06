Oregon Trail Eye Care will double the number of doctors in the practice next month in a move that will provide better regular and emergency service to patients in Montpelier and Soda Springs.
Dr. Eric Woodward will come aboard December 12, said Dr. Jeff Collins, Oregon Trail Eye Care owner. This will allow the two optometrists to rotate between Soda Springs and Montpelier on alternate days so that service will be available to patients four days a week in both cities, instead of just two days as at present. Patients will now be able to make appointments with an eye care specialist Monday through Thursday in both places.
“I think it’s going to be a real boost to the community in terms of emergency care,” says Dr. Collins. Since 2021, he has been serving both cities by himself, and with the practice steadily growing, has been hard-pressed to handle all the appointments and emergencies too.
He said Dr. Woodward has been carefully preparing to join the practice by doing research on the business and on the area as well.
Dr. Woodward said he is looking forward to joining Oregon Trail Eye Care because he will be able to help patients who otherwise would have to travel long distances or wait to get the care they need.
In addition, he said, “My wife and I are looking forward to getting back to a small-town atmosphere.” On a visit to Bear Lake Valley, they were impressed by both the beauty of the lake and the local rodeo, since they grew up where rodeo sports were very popular.
“My family and I enjoy pretty much any outdoor activity.”
He and his wife, both from Paul, Idaho, have two daughters and a son.
Dr. Woodward graduated from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed his undergraduate work at the College of Southern Idaho and at Brigham Young University-Idaho, where he received a full tuition scholarship. At Southern College of Optometry, he won the Mauldin Family Scholarship for clinical excellence. His clinical experience has included externships at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and with Family Eye Care specialists, at locations in Nampa, Middleton, and Caldwell, Idaho.
