From the Desk of
C.L. “Butch” Otter
To my friends in Southeast Idaho,
I am pleased to endorse Dave Radford for the Idaho Legislature.
I have known Dave for years. He is conservative, practical and a strong, dyed-in- the-wool Republican. He understands the proper role of government. He treasures our U.S. and Idaho constitutions and will work hard everyday to earn your vote.
In these unsettled times, he has the experience to help Idaho navigate the coronavirus pandemic and tackle the critical job of restarting our economy.
Unlike his opponent, he has fully supported Governor Little’s efforts to minimize the loss of life of our citizens.
In addition, Dave knows Idaho agriculture, the importance of our small businesses, how to balance a budget, and the value of our great outdoors.
Join me in putting Dave Radford in the Idaho House! Esto Perpetua,
C.L. “Butch” Otter
