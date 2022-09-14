125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 15, 1897
ITEMS ABOUT MONTPELIER AND THE COUNTY
P Gordon, of Fossil, was in town last Thursday.
Heinz’s celebrated pickling vinegar at Hansen’s: It’s the best.
W. S. Oakley and wife are visiting in Smithfield, Utah, this week.
For the purest drugs, medicines, etc., go to Riter Bros Drug Store.
Mrs. Wm. Roberts and children are visiting in Gentile valley.
The Co op. W. & M Co. sent an Agitator thresher to Bancroft Thursday.
See the new Jewel stove ad in today’s paper The Consolidated Imp. Co. sells them.
Granite saucepans, 20 cts. and 25 cts. each, at Hammond & Whitman’s.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
September 14, 1922
CITY AND COUNTY BRIEFS
Due to the delayed railroad service, the car of peaches for W Louis Perkins and LeRoy Bott did not arrive Wednesday. They will be here today or Friday.
At the St. Charles Fair, Miss Edna Stephens of Montpelier will give a demonstration in Practical Tie Dyeing and the Misses Ruth and Gertrude Berry of Wardboro will demonstrate an easy method of cutting collars. These will be given early in the afternoon Saturday, September 16th.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 11, 1947
WILL PUT SKEET TRAP IN CONDITION
Toby Michaelson,, president of the Rainbow Rod and Gun Club, at a meeting Monday appointed Dr. Reed Rich, Eliot Casperson and Dr. Wells Stock as a committee to place the club’s skeet trap In condition. This came about on question of some members, who said they would like to get some practice shooting before the opening of the goose and duck season.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 14, 1972
HISSING AND PUFFING STEAM ENGINE RECALLS OLD TIMES DURING MONTPELIER STOP ON TRIP WEST
A lone 800 Class Union Pacific Railroad passenger steam engine, bearing number X8444 and sounding the old unforgettable tones of the steam whistle made a dramatic entrance into the yards at 2 p. m. Tuesday, remained one hour for water and service at this terminal of numbered crew changing days before continuing westward to Boise to pull a train of 15 coaches loaded with railroad buffs from Boise to Weiser, Saturday.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 3, 1997
ENROLLMENT IN SCHOOL DISTRICT DECLINING
Enrollment in Bear Lake School District is declining according to the enrollment figures compiled at the end of the opening week of school. Total enrollment in the district was 1,756 Sept. 5.
Last year at the same time enrollment in the district was 1,844.
Bear Lake Middle School saw the largest decrease in the number of students as they sent a class with 156 students on to the high school and acquired a class of just 104 students from the elementary schools.