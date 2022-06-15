125 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 16, 1897
CALL FOR BIDS
We want bids on stacking hay, on ground where same is cut, for about 200 tons, wild hay. Apply to Jones & Son. Montpelier, Idaho.
MEDICAL LAW OPINION
Attorney General McFarland has furnished the state medical board an opinion interpreting the provisions of the act of the last session designating the classes to whom the board shall issue certificates.
The first question was whether those are entitled to certificates who have no diplomas but who were in practice in this state for 10 years prior to the passage of the act of 1887. The attorney general finds that all are entitled to certificates “who were legally engaged in the practice of medicine and surgery within the state prior to the passage” of the new law. He quotes the law of 1887 and the amendatory act of 1889 and says:
“The question arises, Who were legally engaged in the actual practice of medicine and surgery within the state, prior to the passage of this act, under the provisions of the medical act of 1887? In my opinion, they were:
“First, persons who had practiced medicine and surgery in the territory of Idaho for a period of ten years next preceding the seventh day of February, 1889, the date of the approval of the act amending section 6, chapter 13, title 7 of the revised statutes.
“Second, those who had prior to the seventh day of February, 1889, filed for record with the county recorder of their respective counties copies of their diplomas and at the same time exhibited the original or certificate from the dean of the medical school from which they graduated...”
100 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 15, 1922
EXAMINER DOLLAR DAY BARGAINS
In keeping with the spirit of Dollar Day, the Examiner will fall in line with the other business firms of the city and offer the following bargain prices for orders received on that day only:
NEW SUBSCRIPTION TO EXAMINER, One year for $1.00
100 FINE GRADE PRINTED CALLING CARDS for $1.00
150 PRINTED BUTTERWRAPPERS for $1.00
Phone your orders on Dollar Day, Wednesday, June 21, or send them by mail to reach us on that day. Orders for printing will be filled and delivered later in the week.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 12, 1947
RESOLUTION TO OPPOSE METERS
The Rotary club Wednesday voted to present to the city council a resolution in opposition to the installation of parking meters in Montpelier. This action came as a result of an open discussion on the question, which brought out a number of arguments in opposition to the announced intention of the city council.
In general, speakers expressed the view that meters are not necessary and would tend to discourage shoppers who liked to come to town both for the purpose of buying and visiting with friends. It was thought efforts should be put forth to supervise traffic and parking on busy Saturdays and steps should be taken toward getting free parking lots for the use of shoppers and visitors to Montpelier. Speakers also opposed meters as a means of raising revenue.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 13, 1972
SNOWMOBILES COME INTO USE FOR TRAVEL
Commuters from and to the various communities within Bear Lake County and outside to neighboring plants, at Soda Springs, and Leefe remained at or near their places of work during some or all of the four-day ground blizzard.
Snowmobiles were used by some residents to get to assigned work and return home. A few men employed at Leefe hooked a ride on the caboose of the Green River Local that left early Wednesday morning.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
June 18, 1997
BASEMENT CONSTRUCTION HALF DONE AT HOSPITAL
The foundation raising money for the hospital will soon be contacting individuals who have summer homes and those who have property surrounding Bear Lake.
The foundation lacks $60,000 of their goal to reach $500,000 in donations for the remodeling and construction. The report from the foundation was one item of business at the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital board meeting held June 10. Hospital Administrator Rod Jacobson reported that one wall of the basement is standing and another is about to be poured The construction company is also ready to pour half of the floor. Costs are just as predicted at this point.