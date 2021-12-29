Support Local Journalism

100 Years Ago

Montpelier Examiner

January 5, 1922

HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

A defective plug was the cause of a fire which totally destroyed the home of William and John Derricott in Liberty last Friday. According to reports very little of the household effects of the two families was saved owing to the absence of the men at the time the fire broke out. No insurance was carried.

75 years ago

News Examiner

January 2, 1947

December Fifth Warmest Month

Lowering temperatures that started Friday, following a blizzard that brought belated December snow, gave a cold ending to the month which, until then, was heading for the warmest on record. As it were, the month just past with a mean temperature of 28.6 degrees, ranks as the fifth warmest such month since 1914 according to records made available by Ranger Oliver Cliff.

50 Years ago

The News-Examiner

December 30, 1971

EXTINGUISH BLAZE

Fire in a pickup-camper parked on north side of Washington street in front of Jacobson Heating and Furniture was reported at 4:25 p.m., Friday, to the desk: sergeant Officer Russell Waite was dispatched and the Volunteer Fire Department alerted. Meanwhile Glenn Bartschi, Dr. James Costello and Verlyn Parker extinguished the fire apparently caused by electrical shortages.

25 Years ago

The News-Examiner

January 1, 1997

Storms and high winds close roads

Highway 36 remained closed from the afternoon of Christmas day through Friday. High winds created serious drifting conditions and low to no visibility, especially on the stretch of road between the Liberty Church and the mouth of Emigration Canyon.

Wind whipping up snow made visibility difficult for even the snow plows. After going a mile the roads they left behind were like they hadn't even been there.

