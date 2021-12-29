A defective plug was the cause of a fire which totally destroyed the home of William and John Derricott in Liberty last Friday. According to reports very little of the household effects of the two families was saved owing to the absence of the men at the time the fire broke out. No insurance was carried.
75 years ago
News Examiner
January 2, 1947
December Fifth Warmest Month
Lowering temperatures that started Friday, following a blizzard that brought belated December snow, gave a cold ending to the month which, until then, was heading for the warmest on record. As it were, the month just past with a mean temperature of 28.6 degrees, ranks as the fifth warmest such month since 1914 according to records made available by Ranger Oliver Cliff.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
December 30, 1971
EXTINGUISH BLAZE
Fire in a pickup-camper parked on north side of Washington street in front of Jacobson Heating and Furniture was reported at 4:25 p.m., Friday, to the desk: sergeant Officer Russell Waite was dispatched and the Volunteer Fire Department alerted. Meanwhile Glenn Bartschi, Dr. James Costello and Verlyn Parker extinguished the fire apparently caused by electrical shortages.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 1, 1997
Storms and high winds close roads
Highway 36 remained closed from the afternoon of Christmas day through Friday. High winds created serious drifting conditions and low to no visibility, especially on the stretch of road between the Liberty Church and the mouth of Emigration Canyon.
Wind whipping up snow made visibility difficult for even the snow plows. After going a mile the roads they left behind were like they hadn't even been there.
