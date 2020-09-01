100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 10, 1920
Alma Arnold Met Death in Mishap
Alma Arnold, age 30, and the son of Mrs. Joseph Arnold of Montpelier, was instantly killed in Ogden canyon Sunday night when a car in which he was with three others were traveling turned turtle. Mr. Arnold's companions escaped injury, according to reports.
The party had been to Montpelier where Mr. Arnold visited his mother. On the way back to their home in Ogden Sunday night, their auto lights failed to work and while stalled in the canyon another car came along.
As Arnold was anxious to be back in Ogden that night, they agreed to follow the other car down the canyon. Some time later, the leading car turned out to pass a wagon, and Cross, who was driving the car, failed to note the wagon until he was right upon it.
He jumped from the auto before the crash, but Arnold, according to report, failed to do so. The car turned turtle, catching Arnold under it, and his neck was broken, death occurring instantly.
Mr. Arnold is survived by his widow and one child, besides a mother and sister in Montpelier.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
September 6, 1945
3 Young People Drift for Day on Bear Lake
Three Salt Lake people narrowly escaped drowning Thursday of last week when the raft they were on drifted out into Bear Lake.
The young people, a 16-year-old son of S. A. Allred of Salt Lake City with his girlfriend and brother-in-law, found a piece of the old Fish Haven resort pier and decided to lie on it to get a sun tan. A sudden gust of wind drove the raft into deep water before the trio realized their danger.
Mr. and Mrs. Allred had driven into Montpelier and upon their return to the lake missed the young people but felt no alarm until Mrs. Donna Larsen told them that she had seen the trio on a raft that morning. An s.o.s. call was sent out to the Montpelier airport for an airplane to spot the people if possible. Some of the local folks got busy with field glasses and searched the lake from nearby hills. Mr. Lester Nelson of Fish Haven finally located them just before dark about one mile north of Fish Haven about midway out in the lake, approximately two miles from shore.
A call was sent to Mr. L. L. Deardorff at Camp Lifton for a motor boat. When Mr. Deardorff reached the trio, the raft had already become so water-logged they were forced to stand upon the raft in several inches of water.
Other than deep sunburns, the young people seemed to be none the worse from their ordeal.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
September 9, 1970
Parking Campaign Results in Benefits
In addition to providing space for motorists to park in the downtown business area at the rear of buildings on the north and south sides of Washington street, the recent intensified off-street parking campaign has also resulted in many other benefits to the property owner, shopper, and the city as a whole. Besides the prime objective of creating more needed parking spaces for cars of shoppers as well as operators and associates in the various firms doing business along the street, obvious and discernible side benefits include reduced fire hazards, cleaner and healthier surroundings, an overall appearance of tidiness and success in meeting the constant onslaught of decay and obsolescence in buildings and land which cease to be functional in the business at hand.
The present city administration and committee on securing the land for off-street parking, and especially the business firms making the land available, are to be commended for their cooperation in providing the some 400 additional parking spaces.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
September 13, 1995
Mock Disaster Exercise
Firemen, emergency medical technicians, and hospital personnel teamed up to assess the supposed condition of patients, the pubic and hospital workers as they conducted a mock disaster exercise at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. Not all the disaster victims made it out alive. Firemen carried out one of the persons who supposedly died during the mock exercise.