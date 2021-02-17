100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 18, 1921
A Challenge
J. H. Hawley, Esq., Atty at Law:
As you have seen proper in open District Court to attack our well known reputation for spelling and grammar for the amusement and entertainment of the good people of Bear Lake County and partially to reimburse them for the financial hauls of attorneys of this court has made for them, we hereby challenge you and Attorney Glenn to a public exhibition of our respective skill in grammar and orthography, as follows, to-wit:
1st.--The time and place for the exhibition to be the Court House Saturday evening, six p.m., February 22nd, 1921.
2nd.--Condition that each party select of each others productions from the files of this court six papers, not exceeding in the aggregate for each side four folios; and therefrom expound the grammatical and orthographic errors. Two hours time allowed each side, the decision to be rendered by a popular vote of the audience at the conclusion of hostilities.
3rd.--An admission fee of fifteen cents to be charged and proceeds to be turned over for the benefit of the idiotic among our profession.
J.C. Rich
RS Spence
Endorsed
J.C. Rich and R.S. Spence
versus
J.H. Hawley and T.L. Glenn
Service accepted but invitation declined. Will enter into a competitive examination as to penmanship but not as to orthography. I propose Bill Reeves as my substitute. Am glad provision is being made for the future support of members of the Bear lake Bar.
J.H. Hawley
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
February 21, 1946
Construction on plant begins
Construction of a locker plant located on 10th Street just south of Nate’s Texaco station began this week. The building, facing 10th Street, will accommodate 1,000 lockers as well as aging, cutting, and display rooms. The newest and best refrigeration and insulation material is being used in the locker plant, said E. H. Jackson, who is operating the city plant in conjunction with the Montpelier Packing Company, engaged in wholesale meats and custom curing.
“I feel that this is a coming industry and that Montpelier is ideally situated for developing services in frozen foods,” Mr. Jackson said.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
February 18, 1971
Student wins title on score basis
Darlene Beck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Worthy Beck of Lanark, has been named 1971 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for Bear Lake High School. She was chosen on the basis of her score in a December 1 written knowledge and attitude examination for which 650,000 senior girls throughout the country were enrolled. From General Mills, sponsor of the annual education program, she will receive a specially designed award. Additionally, her selection makes her eligible for state and national honors, including one of 102 college scholarships totaling $110,000.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
February 21, 1996
New portable x-ray machine donated
A new portable x-ray machine at Bear Lake Memorial is due to lots of work by volunteers from the hospital auxiliary and from other friends of the hospital. The machine cost $30,000 and was purchased entirely from donated funds. Half of the cost, $15,000, was donated by the hospital auxiliary. Among other large contributors were the Swanson Foundation, which, donated $10,000, and the Quinney Foundation, which donated $3,000. Additional money came from smaller donations throughout the community.