Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
December 2, 1921
PATRONIZE HOME INDUSTRY
Some of us Montpelier people get up at the alarm of a CONNECTICUT Clock, button our CHICAGO suspenders to our PHILADELPHIA pants, wash our face with CINCINNATI soap in a PENNSYLVANIA basin, sit down to a GRAND RAPIDS table, eat NEBRASKA bacon with CHINESE eggs, spread our toast with AUSTRALIAN butter, or eat rolls made of WISCONSIN flour and KANSAS lard. Walk out of the house plastered with SCOTCH mortgage, ride down on a DETROIT Jitney, do business with borrowed money from the EAST, advertise with printed-matter produced in SALT LAKE, traverse streets bonded by NEW YORK capitalists; at bed time read a verse from a BOSTON bible, say a prayer composed in JERUSALEM, crawl under a NEW JERSEY blanket, and be kept awake by the yowling of a MONTPELIER cat, the only home product of the entire layout.
75 years ago
News Examiner
December 5, 1946
Temperatures Are Reported Higher
Higher than usual temperatures during the latter part of November and thus far in December, along with the absence of snow in Montpelier, in the valley proper, and on the lower foothills, have produced a spell of mild weather. This has been gratefully received by everyone, especially by stockmen who have saved considerable feed, and families running low on fuel. December 2, with a maximum reading of 50 degrees, was the warmest day for that month since 1941, when on December 1, 54 degrees was recorded, reports Ranger Oliver Cliff. The warmest December day in 1945 was 42.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
December 2, 1971
Hunter Found Safe After Night Out
Edwin Izatt, hunting deer-Friday afternoon in Fish Haven Canyon about five miles west of the town, became separated from his companions, David Howell and Clayton Howell, and rather than attempting to walk out in the dark, built a fire and spent the night there
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
December 2, 1996
Angel tree a way for people to give at Christmas time
The Angel Tree is providing a way for local people to provide for local people. The tree is an organized way to make it possible for people to provide gifts for children and families at Christmas time.
Before the Angel Tree program was started two years ago, there were a number of different ways that local residents provided for families and children who might otherwise go without at Christmas. Michelle Higley, who organizes the Angel Tree program said, "If we're not organized in some way, someone gets missed."
The first year the program was in place there were 75 children served.
Last year there were 129.