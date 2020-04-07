100 years ago
The Paris Post
April 15, 1920
Schools of county make wonderful record in spelling contest
With no exception, the schools of the county have worked hard and enthusiastically upon the Spelling Contest. The results, indicated by the recent district try-outs, are both commendable and gratifying. Several of the contestants passed the test of six hundred words without an error while the grades are all ranged so nearly around the perfect point that places were awarded on fractional differences only.
The efforts of Sixth and Seventh Grade pupils are particularly worthy of compliment. Several students of these lower grades won places in the final contest which means that they have learned to spell not only sixth and seventh grade words but eighth ones as well. While it is probable that some minor undesirable results may come from the effort for better spelling, yet on the whole the benefits will far outweigh the damages.
75 years ago
The Paris Post
April 12, 1945
Emerson School receives certificate following purchase of Army Jeep
Recently, the Emerson school was awarded a certificate from the United States Treasury Department for the purchase of a one and one-fourth ton Army Jeep through the buying of War Bonds and Stamps.
The students are very proud of their certificate.
The total amount of bonds and stamps purchased up to the present time amount to $1,602.40.
50 years ago
News-Examiner
April 16, 1970
Employees of company honored
Durwood Perkins, salesman from Bear Lake Motor Company in Montpelier, is being honored for outstanding sales performance during 1969 with membership in a Ford 300-500 Club.
The salesmen are among a select number of Ford dealership salesmen to be presented an award for “excellent retail sales performance,” according to R.E. Parr, district sales manager. The award program was founded in 1950 to recognize the performance of outstanding Ford salesmen throughout the country.
The average 300-500 Club member sold nearly $500,000 worth of automotive merchandise during 1969 to qualify for the national honor.
25 years ago
News Examiner
April 12, 1995
State park marina now open
Bear Lake State Park Marina is open for regular launching and will soon be ready to receive some 305 boats at the old and new boat slips at the marina.
All of the older slips are in the water ready for mooring. New slips are being prepared.
Eldon Robinson, park director, expects the next three weeks to be very busy. Besides getting the new slips in the water, there will be landscaping, cleaning and other work to do for the May 1 deadline. “The marina should be fully operable by May 1,” Robinson said.
The boat slips rentals begin as of May 1. All of the old slips are already committed and some 70 more are expected to be spoken for very soon. Just 22 slips are reserved for day to day use.
“About 40 percent of the boats at the marina slips will be sail boats,” Robinson said. It has been about five years since it has been possible to launch sail boats at Bear Lake. A few sail boats were launched last fall after the marina opened for boat launching. A launching platform and the depth of the expanded marina now make it possible for them to return. Robinson said that a crane can be brought in by groups of sail boaters to lower their boats into the water from the launching platform.
If there is enough demand, Robinson believes that the marina may be able to get another 40 slips for large boats.