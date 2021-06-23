100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
June 24, 1921
PRESTON BOOSTERS BLAZE TRAIL
For some time there has been a great sentiment worked up for a nearer route to beautiful Bear Lake and the boosters of Franklin County have been working along the lines suggested by the county commissioners of Franklin County several months ago.
To demonstrate the feasibility of a Liberty Emigration or Strawberry route, whichever name you wish to call it, a party of ardent road workers went last Thursday and assayed the trip as trail blazers to the summit between Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
This party went armed with picks, shovels, and axes; they went like the trail blazers of old, not knowing what they would encounter. The route was one of interest, clear to the top of the divide.
The cry has been for years, “See America First,” and if those who have a desire to see enchanting scenes will pay more attention to the places nearer home, they will find that the scenery and beauty of our canyons would be more ardently appreciated.
The commissioners decided to outline some specific work of a permanent nature that will bring the traffic through this way to beautiful Bear Lake. There will be much donation work and we are assured that the road on this side will be in full operation for traffic before thirty days goes by.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 20, 1946
CONTRACT IS LET FOR INSTALLING SEWER IN NEWLY CREATED DISTRICT
Bonds have been purchased and contract let for installing a sewer in the recently created special improvement district No. 1, announces Mayor S. C. Kelsey. Mayor Kelsey said work would be started about July 1 on this needed city improvement and would be finished not later than 10 days, and probably within 60 days.
The new sewer district, including a major portion of the city within sewer district No. 1, will service a potential of 300 connections. Two mains, one accommodating connections in the north portion of town, will follow Clay Street alley, and the other, servicing the south side, will be laid along Jefferson Street. The two mains will meet west of the Union Pacific railroad tracks and connect with the 18-inch outflow pipe servicing district No 1 and leading to Bear River for disposal.
The sewer is being so installed as to permit connections to houses located adjacent to the city on the south, but not as yet incorporated within the limits.
Work of installing mains will begin at the west end of the district and pipe will be laid up grade toward the east.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 24, 1971
PERFORMANCES AT PAGEANT PKEASE AUDIENCE AS JUDGES CHOOSE TITLE HOLDER
Julie Kibby, a vivacious brunette who played McDowell’s Polonaise on the piano as her talent presentation Saturday in BLHS auditorium, was invested with the crown of Miss Bear Lake for 1971-72 at the annual Pageant, a preliminary Miss America production under sponsorship of Montpelier Lions Club.
Miss Kibby, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Kibby of Montpelier, out of a competitive field of 10 candidates, was declared the 14th Miss Bear Lake Queen by five judges on the basis of talent, performance in luncheon and evening dress promenade, appearance in swimming suit, and answers which she and the other four finalists gave to the questions: “When do you think a person really has it made? And “What would you recommend to a younger sister upon entering this new generation?”
Terri Tolley, Miss Bear Lake 1970-71, who became a finalist at the State Pageant, crowned her successor at the investiture.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 26, 1996
ALLINGER PARK READIED FOR NEW LIGHTING SYSTEM
A lighting system for the playing fields at Allinger Park is being constructed in Iowa and is expected to arrive in Bear Lake Valley this week. Preparation of the site is underway in hopes that the lighting system will be operational as soon as possible, according to school superintendent Ron Wolff.
The total project will cost about $83,000. It is being paid for with funds donated by the Allinger Family Trust. The only cost to the school district will be the cost of electricity needed to operate the lights. Because of the type of lighting system being purchased, the cost will be about $3.50 per field each night the lights are turned on. Approximate costs of operating the lights were provided by Utah Power and Light.
Wolff said, “The school district, Allinger Park Committee, and the Allinger Family Trust Fund is excited about the opportunity to provide this opportunity for our community.