Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 2, 1922
HOME TALENT PLAY PLEASES
"Where the Lane Turns" as interpreted by a company of home stars at the Gem Theatre last Friday evening proved a big hit from beginning to end. Some real surprise were sprung as the various characters made their appearance in their order. Take for instance Jesse Dunn in the role of Deacon Thornton, Mr. Dunn acted his part in fine manner, and conducted himself like a veteran. Harold Swift, who also took a leading part as George Darrah, alias Matt Wheeler, was good as the villian.
75 years ago
News Examiner
January 30, 1947
MONTPELIER HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
Fire, starting at about 7 p.m., Friday, destroyed the Albert Kunz house on Grant street. Most of the furniture was saved. The hydrant on Eighth and Grant streets was frozen, but hoses were connected with hydrants on Seventh and Grant and Eighth and Washington. Mr. Kunz had recently purchased the house from George Hunter.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 27, 1972
Moose Confronts Man In Canyon
SHOWDOWN OCCURS BY PHOSPHORUS PLANT
An irate cow moose backed by two large calves, unafraid of man or snowmobile, Saturday not only stopped J. Reed Crane and Richard L. Collipriest on their mission to relieve William Crane, another guard at the shutdown elemental phosphorous plant of El Paso Gas Company in Georgetown Canyon, but harassed and caused the two men to seek safety in flight.
Mr. Crane was first challenged in the narrow canyon by the mother moose and yearling while alone on the snowpacking shuttle. The animals made a run toward him and stopped.
It was then the two men declared no contest, boarded the snowmobile, rode back to the parked pickup and returned to Montpelier.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 29, 1997
Man dies, three injured in semi truck accident on highway 30
Ralph Rabe of Coulterville, II was pronounced dead at the scene in an accident that involved three commercial trucks. Three others were injured.
The crash occurred at mile post 451 on US highway 30 between Montpelier and Border. Two semi trucks hit head on. A third truck came upon the crash and attempted to avoid the scene but collided with the other two semis, according to reports from the Idaho State Police.
James Hutchinson of Gilster Trucking, the co-driver with Ralph Rabe/ was transported to Bear Lake County Hospital and was later taken by Lifeflight to Bannock Regional Medical Center.
Jerry W. Doan, Samon's Trucking, was treated for injuries at Bear Lake Memorial. He was later transported to Bannock Regional-Medical Center. John A Coshatt, Tammy and Bobby, Inc., was treated and released at Bear Lake Memorial.
The highway was closed at 11 p.m. Thursday evening at Montpelier and at the Idaho Wyoming line. It was reopened in one lane mid-morning on Friday.
The driver of the first semi was Hutchinson of Coulterville, Driver of the second vehicle was Doan, of Wynnwood, Wa. Driving the third vehicle was Coshatt of Quinlan, Tx.
All three vehicles were totaled. According to unofficial reports, it required considerable time for wreckers to remove the vehicles and their parts from the road.