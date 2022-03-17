Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 23, 1922
MASS MEETING FAVORS BONDS
A more representative assembly of business men and farmers has never been brought than that body of men which met in the court room at Paris Tuesday to discuss road matters. The people of Bear Lake county demonstrated their desire for improved highways at that meeting, and a free discussion of the county's highway problems was laid before the citizens in a most comprehensible manner.
One regrettable feature of the session which occurred at the outset, was the discourtesy shown Dr. Geo F. Ashley, by the delegates from Paris and other west side precincts when the doctor took the floor in the opening speech of the meeting. The doctor referred to alleged activities on the part of the Paris Commercial club, and the speaker's accusations were not disputed, but efforts were made to drown his remarks by yelling and discourteous remarks.
75 years ago
News Examiner
March 20, 1947
URGE THAT SEWER CONNECTIONS BE - MADE
Mayor S. C. Kelsey and the city council request that all people with property in sewer district No. 2 who have not made connections with trunk lines, do so as soon as possible. The city is planning a program of street grading and oiling, and does not wish to -cut the oil mat or dig trenches in streets after the work is done.
If the property owner is not ready to connect with his residence, he is asked to at least extend the line from property to trunk line
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 23, 1972
Crew Plants Over Two Hundred Trees At North Beach
Herman M. Koppes manager of Bear Lake North Beach State Park last year, was here this week with a crew from Boise headquarters of Idaho Department of Parks planting trees at North Beach.
The five-man crew headed by Earl Rogers, foreman, planted 240 trees. Fifteen black and honey locust trees were planted at the four comfort stations, and eight of a cottonwood or poplar specie were placed at the parking area for boat trailers.
About 200 green ash trees four to six feet in height were planted in a staggered row on the south or beach side of the Causeway the full length of the park, a distance of 1.8 Miles.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
March 19, 1997
Two Montpelier stores burglarized over weekend
Peterson's IGA and Coast to Coast were broken into in the early morning hours of March 16.
Burglars gained entrance to both stores through the roofs. It has not yet been determined the amount of cash taken, according to Montpelier City police. The incidents are being investigated by Montpelier Police Department with assistance by Bear Lake Co Sheriff's Office and Pocatello Police Dept. personnel. Montpelier Police Officer James Keetch is leading the investigation.
Power and hand tools were taken from Coast to Coast Many of them were found at Peterson's IGA, next door where burglars had broken into the safe.