Out of the Past

The Merchants of Montpelier are about as wide awake as you usually find them anywhere. One look at the various windows about toys demonstrates that the man, or men, behind them are awake to the needs of the city and the people.
75 years ago
News Examiner
December 19, 1946
COMMITTEE ASKS THAT LIGHTS BE UNMOLESTED
Spruce trees in the West Washington street parking, which have been decorated for the holidays, are causing much favorable comment. Some lights, it has been reported, have been taken from these trees. The chamber of commerce committee in charge of decorations ask that these trees remain unmolested.
50 Years ago
Story continues below video
The News-Examiner
December 16, 1971
Lions Club Offers West Side Prizes
Kent Stucki, president Paris Lions Club, in announcing continuation of the contest for best decorated residences on the''west-side" of Bear Lake Valley during the Christmas season, said this good news carried cash prizes of $25, $15 and $10 for the three winners.
In addition the three winning home dwellers will receive special invitations to attend a dinner meeting of the Paris Lions Club.
The Paris Lions joined in urging everyone to get behind the Christmas decorating project and light up homes for the holidays.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
December 18, 1996
Jacobson, Inc. Honored
Jacobson Inc., Montpelier has been honored for outstanding all-terrain vehicle sales performance during the 1995-1996 season. Jacobson Inc. received the 1996 ATV #1 Retailer of Garments & Accessories Award at the recent Polaris dealer sales convention.
Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.