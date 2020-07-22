100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
July 29, 1920
Bloomington Lakes and Canyon
(By Ira N. Hayward)
That the people of Bloomington are fully aware of the value of the "See America First" idea is plainly shown by the very commendable action which was launched last week by their starting the construction of an auto road to the beautiful mountain lakes in their canyon. The movement was initiated by some of the local men, and the entire service was voluntary. Many of the workers left their own interests and camped in the canyon for two or three days in order to finish their part of the work. It is planed that by July 24 there will be a canyon highway, entirely free from impassible grades and high centers, extending from the main county rod to the lakes themselves.
Anyone who has had the privilege of visiting Bloomington Lakes will see at once the scenic possibilities of the proposed route. First there is the long ride up the canyon, where the road follows a crystal mountain stream; a stream that sometimes glides smoothly along through grassy meadows, sometimes twisting its way among giant pines and whispering aspens, then gliding into deep black pools, and now racing headlong down a long rapid where its clear current is lashed into foam by tumbling over the boulders in its bed. A few miles up the road passes the first spring, where by peering through the overlacing willows, one may look into a glorious natural mirror, a pool where icy water bubbles up through clean white sand and shining pebbles. Farther up the way passes around the base of mighty Paris Peak on whose top the snow still lingers, often throughout the entire summer. Now the country becomes wilder on either side of the cliffs cut like huge castles. Near the end of the journey is
Telegraph Flat," a historic place, because it was here that once ran the lines of one of the first telegraph systems in the west, the system which in pioneer times was the sole means of rapid communication between this valley and the older settlements in Utah. Only a few years ago some of the poles were still standing, if indeed they are not ding so now.
At last the lakes are reached. The first one is likely to be somewhat of a disappointment, and many who have reached it have gone back thinking that if this small pond of muddy water is all that is to be seen the reward is not worth the effort. But the real reward comes to the ones who persist a little farther. By climbing a small wooded knoll to the left, one comes suddenly upon such a lake as he has pictured often in fancy, perhaps, but has imagined that he must go to Switzerland to see in reality. It is a clear glistening sheet of water fed by deep springs, which form the real headwaters of Bloomington Creek.
But what's the use of trying to describe the real grandeur of such a spot? To really appreciate it in its full majesty, the reader must himself go into that land of enchantment. And the good people of Bloomington are putting us in their everlasting debt by bringing the whole thing so much nearer to us with an improved road.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
July 26, 1945
Pineapple Square in Doily or a Runner
Pattern No. 5885 - A lovely 11-inch pineapple square that can be used as a separate doily, as a place mat, or three or more squares can be joined together to make a buffet runner or a long dining table centerpiece. Crochet it in either white or ecru thread.
To obtain complete crocheting instructions for the square pineapple runner, send 16 cents in coin, your name, address and the pattern number.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
July 30, 1970
Old Structures are Destroyed
A total of 90 old buildings of various types were burned or otherwise destroyed during Montpelier's 22nd and 23rd Annual Clean-Up, Fix-Up, Paint-Up, Plant-Up, and Tear-Down campaign, according to LaVoy Lewis and Herman Egley, co-Chairmen.
A breakdown of the different types of buildings removed or burned includes 14 houses, 11 garages, 52 sheds, eight barns, three outbuildings and two business structures. The report lists names of owners of the unwanted buildings which were located at points all over the city.
Mayor James Olsen said Co-Chairmen Lewis and Egley have accomplished a great deal toward improving the appearance of Montpelier over the past three years, and on behalf of the City Council expressed his appreciation for their service as well as co-operation of citizens and other committee members.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
July 26, 1995
For the Seniors
Steve Allred from First Security Bank presented $250 to Yvonne Pugmire to help pay for the Senior Citizens bus. Pugmire counted total donations at $13,275. The bank sold antique and unused equipment to raise the money for the donation. Allred and Pugmire are standing in front of a baby grand piano donated to the center by Grace Thiel for the picture to be taken. The center sold their old upright piano with the money going to the fund-raising effort.