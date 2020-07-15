100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
July 22, 1920
Henry Perrett Caught in Machine Loses Life
As a result of the first serious accident to occur at the property of the Western Phosphate Company, we are called upon this week to chronicle one of the saddest deaths that has ever taken place in this community. Henry Perrett was caught in the ore conveyor while working at the company’s mill last Sunday morning, suffering as a result, a crushed ankle, while the flesh was torn from all of the lower and some of the upper part of the limb. Death came to the sufferer the following day.
It was learned from the men at the mill that Mr. Perrett, with Archie Wilcox, another of the workmen, had climbed up to the conveyor for the purpose of removing some pieces of ore which were clogging its movements. This conveyor is of the so-called “screw” type, consisting of a long shaft that rotates in a metal trough, with a thin strip of metal several inches wide, winding around it like a corkscrew, and placed on edge, so that as the shaft turns, this screw or leaf pushes the ore along one side of the trough.
When the two workmen reached the conveyor, Wilcox took his position on one side while Mr. Perrett stepped up on the edge of the trough for the purpose of climbing over to the other side. As he did so, it is believed that one of the leaves in turning past caught either his shoe or the bottom of his overalls, twisting the ankle in and breaking the bone. The next leaf caught the calf of the leg and in turning, tore off the entire calf muscle. The next revolution took in the knee, which was badly bruised but not broken, and the next turn tore out large pieces of the muscle of the thigh, severing the main artery and several cords. As soon as the other workmen saw what was taking place, they rushed across the floor which was about 60 feet away and cut off the power, but it is estimated that the shaft must have made about 12 revolutions after the first part of the limb was caught. Part of the trough had to be removed before the limb could be entirely freed, and it is thought that 10 or15 minutes must have elapsed before this was done.
It happened that Dr. C. O. Moore was at one of the company’s houses at the time that the accident occurred, and he was immediately summoned to the scene where he applied first aid and soon had the patient on his way down the canyon in a car. At the hospital, every effort was made to save his life, and it was thought by many, on Sunday night, that there was a chance of his recovery, but the terrific shock combined with the loss of blood, proved too much for the body to resist, and as a result death came on the forenoon of the following day.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
July 26, 1945
Charming Nightgown for Summer Wear
Pattern No. 5894 – A charmingly simple nightgown to make up in white rayon crepe, using two-inch white embroidered beading to finish the V-neck and for the shoulder straps. Run narrow pink or blue silk or satin ribbon through the beading. Self material bandings will give a more tailored effect, if you prefer.
To obtain complete pattern and finishing instructions for the Beading Trimmed Nightgown (Pattern No.5894) sizes small, medium and large included, send 16 cents in coin, your name, address and the pattern number.
Due to an unusually large demand and current war conditions, slightly more time is required in filling orders for a few of the most popular pattern numbers.
50 Years Ago
News Examiner
July 23, 1970
Governor Explains Policy on River
In a swing through Southeastern Idaho July 21, Governor Don Samuelson emphatically declared that “no action has been taken, nor is any contemplated, which would result in diversion of any of Idaho’s Bear River water to another state.”
The governor campaigned in Preston, Soda Springs, and Montpelier during his final appearances in this part of the state prior to the August 14 primary elections.
The governor stressed that his administration believes that Idaho is entitled to develop and use its fair share of the unconsumed waters of the Bear River System and is taking steps to guarantee to Idaho its right to determine where and how much water is to be used. At the same time, he said, it must be recognized that the other Bear River Basin state of Utah and Wyoming also have an interest in the river. “Discussions are now underway among representatives of the three states for the purpose of determining if an agreement can be reached concerning the quantity of water each may use and the most feasible means of guaranteeing to each state its entitlement.
25 Years Ago
News Examiner
July 26, 1995
Vintage Car Club Holds Picnic in Bear Lake Park
People driving on the east side of Bear Lake one recent Saturday afternoon might have thought they were caught in a time warp when 24 vintage cars paraded into Idaho’s Bear Lake State Park for a Dutch oven picnic.
The cars belong to members of Utah’s Veteran Motor Car Club Association. Utah has two chapters, one from Cache Valley and the other from Salt Lake, and members take weekend tours around the West. Both chapters belong to the national VMCCA chapter.
“A car has to be 25 years old or older,” stated Darrel D. Hansen, from Salt Lake City. “If the owners want to compete in any car shows, everything must be original on the car. These cars are restored to the Nth degree; the owners don’t spare any amount of money getting and keeping the cars in shape.”
Hansen owns a 1961 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, considered one of the babies of the group. “There are some members of the group who say if the car doesn’t have a flat windshield it doesn’t belong. That puts it in the 40’s and older class, but most members believe that 25 years is old enough.” The oldest car in Saturday’s group was a 1922 Studebaker.
After eating, the group was entertained with cowboy poetry by Mark Jacobs. Many of the car owners make these weekend trips throughout the summer, sometimes aiming for auto shows and sometimes, like Saturday, aiming for a beautiful drive to a nice spot to eat and to socialize.