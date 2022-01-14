Out of the Past

This morning Mrs. Clifford (Tip) Toomer had the novel experience of being awakened by the explosion of the water jacket in the range at their furnished quarters in the Lee Pead home on South Ninth street. The explosion practicably wrecked the range and blew out all the windows in the kitchen and dining room. Freezing as the cause of the accident. It appears that Mr. Toomer built a fire in the range then went to the garage. Mrs. Toomer being in bed at the time perhaps saved her from serious injury.
75 years ago
News Examiner
January 16, 1947
Closing Calendar Is Adopted
Montpelier stores will close at 6 p. m. on Saturdays, commencing this week, it was decided by a survey Tuesday following a discussion of the matter at Monday's chamber of commerce meeting in the Burgoyne hotel. The Saturday closing is in line with the practice being adopted by merchants in a great many towns in Idaho, and elsewhere, it was announced. Harvey Maughan, Elmer Krogue and Justin Phelps canvassed local merchants.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 13, 1972
Furious Winter Storms Prevail As Blocked Roads Paralyze Area
Strong, gusty west winds sweeping over the deep snows of the Bear River-Range and Thomas Fork Divide started Sunday and continued through Wednesday without a letup, closing roads and highways, and marooning communities and farmsteads. The blinding four-day ground,blizzard mixed with a slathering of snow showers eventually nullified the heroic efforts of the county and state road crews.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 15, 1997
Avalanche danger very high
"There are a 100 more waiting out there to get someone," warned John Newcom about avalanches. He said the avalanche danger is very high right now. The warm weather and rain a couple of weeks ago, followed by more snow and wind have set up conditions on the slopes that could easily be touched off by snowmobilers.
