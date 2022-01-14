Out of the Past

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

100 Years Ago

Montpelier Examiner

January 19, 1922

STOVE BLOWS-UP

This morning Mrs. Clifford (Tip) Toomer had the novel experience of being awakened by the explosion of the water jacket in the range at their furnished quarters in the Lee Pead home on South Ninth street. The explosion practicably wrecked the range and blew out all the windows in the kitchen and dining room. Freezing as the cause of the accident. It appears that Mr. Toomer built a fire in the range then went to the garage. Mrs. Toomer being in bed at the time perhaps saved her from serious injury.

75 years ago

News Examiner

January 16, 1947

Closing Calendar Is Adopted

Montpelier stores will close at 6 p. m. on Saturdays, commencing this week, it was decided by a survey Tuesday following a discussion of the matter at Monday's chamber of commerce meeting in the Burgoyne hotel. The Saturday closing is in line with the practice being adopted by merchants in a great many towns in Idaho, and elsewhere, it was announced. Harvey Maughan, Elmer Krogue and Justin Phelps canvassed local merchants.

50 Years ago

The News-Examiner

January 13, 1972

Furious Winter Storms Prevail As Blocked Roads Paralyze Area

Strong, gusty west winds sweeping over the deep snows of the Bear River-Range and Thomas Fork Divide started Sunday and continued through Wednesday without a letup, closing roads and highways, and marooning communities and farmsteads. The blinding four-day ground,blizzard mixed with a slathering of snow showers eventually nullified the heroic efforts of the county and state road crews.

25 Years ago

The News-Examiner

January 15, 1997

Avalanche danger very high

"There are a 100 more waiting out there to get someone," warned John Newcom about avalanches. He said the avalanche danger is very high right now. The warm weather and rain a couple of weeks ago, followed by more snow and wind have set up conditions on the slopes that could easily be touched off by snowmobilers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you