125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner October 6, 1897
EDITOR’S NOTES
People who usually forget about county affairs were forcibly reminded this week that the county has not forgotten about them. The tax collector will make his rounds as usual this year, so be ready to ante up your mite.
If some of those interested people in Paris who think, or profess to, that the Examiner scribe don’t pay any taxes in this county will drop around to the assessor’s office and square up our little indebtedness to the county for 1897, we will appreciate the favor.
100 Years Ago Bear Lake County News October 12, 1922
COUNCIL AUTHORIZED TO LEASE CITY HALL
The election held In this city Tuesday for the purpose of ascertaining the sentiment of the citizens of Montpelier toward leasing the City Hall to Bear Lake County for a period of 25 years or longer, carried in favor of the proposition by almost 100 per cent, there being only ten votes cast in the entire city, opposing it.
75 Years Ago The Paris Post October 16, 1947
BLOOMINGTON MAN LOSES LEG IN HUNTING ACCIDENT
Earl Reese, 24, better known as “Shorty”, of Bloomington, suffered the loss of his right leg in a hunting accident Thursday morning of last week.
Earl was hunting with his uncle, Ivan Reese, also of Bloomington, in the low-lands below Bloomington, and were sitting down by a hay stack waiting for the flight of ducks. About 6.30 o’clock a flock of ducks came by the stack. Ivan, In a sitting position, picked up his 20-gauge shotgun ready to shoot, as Earl jumped to his feet directly in front of his uncle. Ivan was just on the verge of firing when he saw Earl in line of his gun, which he dropped at once, although pulling the trigger about the same instant. The shots struck Earl in the leg just below the knee.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner October 12, 1972
HOLD RITES FOR YOUNG MAN
Robert Eric Ericsson, 24, who lived most his life in Montpelier, was killed in a one-car accident early Monday morning near American Falls. Since May of this year he had been the inhalation therapist in the department he had installed at Power County Hospitalin American Falls.
He was born March 27, 1948 at St. George, Utah to Herbert G. and Eleanor Howell Ericsson, and accompanied the family to Montpelier when Mr. Ericsson assumed the administrationship of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital on April 20, 1950 and continued in that capacity until resigning April 20, 1971.
25 Years Ago The News-Examiner October 15, 1997
MISSING HUNTER FOUND WELL
Jorge Estrada, age 33, of Blackfoot spent the night at a hunting camp in Squirrel Canyon after he had been reported missing and was the subject of a search which started 5:50 p.m. Oct 11.
He was located about 10:30 a.m. in the Squirrel canyon area of Emigration Canyon Sunday morning, according to information from Craig Bunn who commands the Bear Lake County Search and Rescue.
